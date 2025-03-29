Season three of The White Lotus has been quite the rollercoaster thus far, from the unexpected return of Gary-slash-Greg and Timothy Ratliff's epic fall from grace to the increasingly complex friendship dynamics between Laurie, Jaclyn and Kate—not to mention that controversial incest storyline that is still keeping us up at night. One thing that has been a constant throughout, however—and simultaneously provided some much-needed respite from all the dark drama—is the truly excellent resortwear on show.

The series' costume designer Alex Bovaird went all out with the wardrobe this season, creating as faithful a representation as possible of what the 0.1% might really pack for a luxury holiday in Thailand. The result? A mix of rare designer gems, specially-commissioned pieces, big-brand bags, one-off market finds, and an enviable array of kaftans, swimwear and dresses courtesy of some seriously niche, insider-favourite resortwear brands.

So, given summer is finally on the horizon—and our own holiday wardrobes are in dire need of an upgrade—we've done some digging to discover exactly which labels are behind The White Lotus characters' glamorous ensembles. Naturally, we fully plan to replicate their pool-side aesthetics once our own sun-soaked sojourns roll around.

From the under-the-radar St Barths-based brand that Jaclyn can't stop wearing and the surprisingly affordable crochet creations loved by Chelsea (aka, Aimee Lou Wood), to the Aussie label that's become synonymous with A-list getaways, these are the best resortwear brands we've discovered courtesy of The White Lotus—plus, how to shop them.

Alémais

Spotted on everyone from Jaclyn and Kate to Victoria Ratliff, Aussie brand Alémais is undoubtedly the breakout star of The White Lotus season three. If natural fibres, tropical prints, standout shapes and hand-crafted embroidery are your thing, look no further.

My Beachy Side

Probably our favourite fashion discovery from the show so far, My Beachy Side specialises in fun crochet pieces, all handmade by underprivileged women in Turkey. Little wonder that Chelsea (played by Aimee Lou Wood) is a fan.

Poupette St Barth

The label responsible for Jaclyn's blue beach party set, and her pink floral kimono cover-up in episode six? Poupette St Barth, a favourite of the boho-chic, private-jet set, that hails from the ultra-exclusive Caribbean island itself.

Tara Matthews

From Chloe's one-shoulder cream bikini and Chelsea's red frilled two-piece to Laurie's blue kimono, much of this season's best beachwear comes courtesy of Tara Matthews.

Zimmermann

A longtime go-to resort wear brand for the rich and famous, it was only natural that Zimmermann feature in The White Lotus—both on Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Laurie (Carrie Coon).

Eres

French label Eres is the ultimate in status-symbol swimwear and a must-pack for any five-star luxury resort getaway.

Agua by Agua Bendita

Chloe's outfits in The White Lotus are always on point—and we're still not over her floral-embroidered skirt and crop top set from episode two. The designer behind it? Agua by Agua Bendita, a female-founded, sustainable, Colombian resort wear brand that's a high-end holiday favourite.

SAME

Los Angeles-based luxury swimwear brand SAME is a favourite among celebrities and tastemakers alike—so it feels fitting that The White Lotus' resident star Jaclyn be a fan, too.

Ciao Lucia

We've spotted Piper Ratliff wearing demure, Sixties-inspired dresses from LA brand Ciao Lucia a number of times on the show already. Certain pieces are still in stock, if you want to copy her look down to a T.