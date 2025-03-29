The best resort wear brands we discovered from The White Lotus—and where to shop them

Season three of The White Lotus has been quite the rollercoaster thus far, from the unexpected return of Gary-slash-Greg and Timothy Ratliff's epic fall from grace to the increasingly complex friendship dynamics between Laurie, Jaclyn and Kate—not to mention that controversial incest storyline that is still keeping us up at night. One thing that has been a constant throughout, however—and simultaneously provided some much-needed respite from all the dark drama—is the truly excellent resortwear on show.

The series' costume designer Alex Bovaird went all out with the wardrobe this season, creating as faithful a representation as possible of what the 0.1% might really pack for a luxury holiday in Thailand. The result? A mix of rare designer gems, specially-commissioned pieces, big-brand bags, one-off market finds, and an enviable array of kaftans, swimwear and dresses courtesy of some seriously niche, insider-favourite resortwear brands.

So, given summer is finally on the horizon—and our own holiday wardrobes are in dire need of an upgrade—we've done some digging to discover exactly which labels are behind The White Lotus characters' glamorous ensembles. Naturally, we fully plan to replicate their pool-side aesthetics once our own sun-soaked sojourns roll around.

From the under-the-radar St Barths-based brand that Jaclyn can't stop wearing and the surprisingly affordable crochet creations loved by Chelsea (aka, Aimee Lou Wood), to the Aussie label that's become synonymous with A-list getaways, these are the best resortwear brands we've discovered courtesy of The White Lotus—plus, how to shop them.

Alémais

the white lotus alemais dress

(Image credit: HBO)

Spotted on everyone from Jaclyn and Kate to Victoria Ratliff, Aussie brand Alémais is undoubtedly the breakout star of The White Lotus season three. If natural fibres, tropical prints, standout shapes and hand-crafted embroidery are your thing, look no further.

alemais printed dress
Alémais
Floral Linen Maxi Dress

yellow mini dress alemais
Alémais
Satin-Twill Mini Dress

alemais printed shirt
Alémais
Silk Shirt

alemais printed sun dress
Alémais
Flores Sun Dress

My Beachy Side

chelsea crochet dress white lotus

(Image credit: HBO)

Probably our favourite fashion discovery from the show so far, My Beachy Side specialises in fun crochet pieces, all handmade by underprivileged women in Turkey. Little wonder that Chelsea (played by Aimee Lou Wood) is a fan.

crochet mini dress
My Beachy Side
Crochet Cut Out Mini Dress

my beachy side crochet dress
My Beachy Side
Sprinkle Maxi Dress

black crochet dress
My Beachy Side
Crochet Midi Dress

Poupette St Barth

michelle monaghan white lotus blue set

(Image credit: HBO)

The label responsible for Jaclyn's blue beach party set, and her pink floral kimono cover-up in episode six? Poupette St Barth, a favourite of the boho-chic, private-jet set, that hails from the ultra-exclusive Caribbean island itself.

blue printed poupette st barth shirt
Poupette St Barth
Clea Printed Jacket

poupette st barth printed dress
Poupette St Barth
Isabelle One-Shoulder Kaftan

black crochet skirt poupette st barth
Poupette St Barth
Galia Cotton Wrap Skirt

poupette st barth printed mini dress
Poupette St Barth
Corinne One-Shoulder Minidress

Tara Matthews

the white lotus chloe bikini

(Image credit: HBO)

From Chloe's one-shoulder cream bikini and Chelsea's red frilled two-piece to Laurie's blue kimono, much of this season's best beachwear comes courtesy of Tara Matthews.

tara matthews cream one shoulder bikini
Tara Matthews
Calvi Ivory Tie-Side Bikini

red ruffle bikini tara matthews white lotus
Tara Matthews
Capo Ruffle Bikini

blue kimono tara matthews
Tara Matthews
Tropical Palms Kimono

Zimmermann

piper the white lotus zimmermann dress

(Image credit: HBO)

A longtime go-to resort wear brand for the rich and famous, it was only natural that Zimmermann feature in The White Lotus—both on Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Laurie (Carrie Coon).

paisley midi dress zimmermann
Zimmermann
Maxine Midi Dress

zimmermann terracotta dress
Zimmermann
Plissé-Taffeta Midi Dress

black zimmermann dress
Zimmermann
Tallow Cutout Linen Halterneck Dress

zimmermann printed dress
Zimmermann
Maxine Picnic Linen Bustier Dress

Eres

michelle monaghan eres swimsuit white lotus

(Image credit: @thewhitelotus)

French label Eres is the ultimate in status-symbol swimwear and a must-pack for any five-star luxury resort getaway.

eres green swimsuit
Eres
Saturne Beaded Swimsuit

eres white bikini
Eres
Show Bandeau Bikini Top

eres one shoulder swimsuit
Eres
Plaisance Swimsuit

Agua by Agua Bendita

the white lotus season 3 chloe

(Image credit: HBO)

Chloe's outfits in The White Lotus are always on point—and we're still not over her floral-embroidered skirt and crop top set from episode two. The designer behind it? Agua by Agua Bendita, a female-founded, sustainable, Colombian resort wear brand that's a high-end holiday favourite.

agua by agua bendita floral crop top
Agua by Agua Bendita
Carlota Honeysuckle Cropped Top

agua by agua bendita floral skirt
Agua by Agua Bendita
Chlorella Honeysuckle Midi Skirt

agua by agua bendita dress
Agua by Agua Bendita
Alheli Balloon-Sleeve Dress

agua by agua bendita green short dress
Agua by Agua Bendita
Tumbao Orquidea Mini Dress

SAME

the white lotus michelle monaghan bikini

(Image credit: HBO)

Los Angeles-based luxury swimwear brand SAME is a favourite among celebrities and tastemakers alike—so it feels fitting that The White Lotus' resident star Jaclyn be a fan, too.

same los angeles pink floral bikini top
SAME
Rose Bikini Top

same los angeles bikini bottoms
SAME
Rose Bikini Bottoms

same los angeles colourblock swimsuit
SAME
Colourblock One Piece

Ciao Lucia

Piper Ratliff the white lotus season 3

(Image credit: HBO)

We've spotted Piper Ratliff wearing demure, Sixties-inspired dresses from LA brand Ciao Lucia a number of times on the show already. Certain pieces are still in stock, if you want to copy her look down to a T.

ciao lucia yellow cotton dress
Ciao Lucia
Olin Dress Butter

ciao lucia white blue dress
Ciao Lucia
Florencia Dress White

rixo ciao lucia white cotton dress
RIXO x Ciao Lucia
Neroni Dress

ciao lucia yellow gingham dress
Ciao Lucia
Gianluca Sun Dress

