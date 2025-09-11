These are the 10 Rixo Dresses We Go Back to Time and Time Again

Rixo is the brand you might have worn for your graduation, your best friend’s wedding or your 40th birthday party. Now everyone’s favourite destination for dresses has reached a milestone of its own. Rixo is 10 years old, and is celebrating its entry into double digits, no mean feat for an independent brand in today’s retail climate, with a return to London Fashion Week.

Its SS26 showcase, entitled “We Are One”, involves a particularly special collaboration with Liberty, a brand similarly renowned for its approach to prints and one that also happens to be turning 150.

(Image credit: Rixo)

"'We Are One’ is more than just a collection - it’s a statement of intent,” says Orlagh McCloskey, co-founder and creative director of Rixo. “At a time when the world can feel divided, we wanted to create something that celebrates connection and shared humanity.”

As well as returning to LFW, Rixo is partnering with War Child, the charity striving to provide a safe future for children affected by war, on a limited-edition range of T-shirts . Printed with either a globe or a hand clutching a bunch of flowers and the slogan “We Are One”, 100% of profits will go to War Child.

Although “We Are One” will be offering a “complete head-to-look” while drawing on "British eccentricity, bohemian Indian craftsmanship, and the richness of Arabic embroidery", the brand has built its name on delivering the kind of dress that never goes unnoticed. This is down to its playful approach to print that often splices three contrasting patterns together, but also its silhouette, with nipped waists, hemlines that usually reach the mid-calf and a feeling of ease. Their dresses are, quite simply, a dream to wear and pleasingly often go up to a UK 26, offering a broader size range than many of its contemporaries.

I count myself lucky to be part of the #humansofrixo movement. In fact, I have one particular dress that’s so good - silky, orange and with slits that shoot up either leg - that it’s been worn by myself, my sister and my friend, who borrowed it for a mutual girlfriend’s wedding. And its new-in section has plenty of dresses that you’ll similarly want to share with your nearest and dearest.

(Image credit: Rixo)

The Amari midi dress , leopard-printed and capped-sleeve, has all the vital stats of a perfect “out-out” dress. Having said that, team it with a cardigan and knee-high boots and it would quickly become daytime-appropriate.

Rixo has long been a purveyor of polka dots. The Kristen midi dress is a long-sleeved, ankle-length dress that’s dotty in all the best ways and a classic of the genre that won’t go off the boil (even when everyone moves onto stripes).

(Image credit: Rixo)

Finally, for the best of both worlds, Meg has got to be “the one”, a dress that combines leopard spots and polka dots. Suitable for weddings, with a heel, and the office, with loafers, it’s the kind of multitasking, miracle-working dress that is the ultimate signature of Rixo.