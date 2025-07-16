We Hate to Say It, but It May Be Time to Step Away from the Ganni Buckle Ballerina

Yes, you, your best friend and even your mum might own the Ganni buckle ballet flats—who doesn’t?—but their reign as fashion’s favourite flat shoe could soon be coming to an end. Why? Because the Scandi brand has just dropped a new addition to its footwear collection, and fashion fans are particularly impressed. Enter: the Ganni Lace-Up Eyelet Ballet Flats.

In true Ganni style, the new-season shoes give an old classic a contemporary twist. Inspired by 1920s lace-up boots, the simple ballet flat is reimagined with oversized eyelets studded across the toe and sides, threaded with a single long lace. The result? Instantly eye-catching. Better yet, for anyone who hates fiddly laces, the back of the shoe is elasticated for an easy slip-on, slip-off fit.

Since debuting on Instagram, the Ganni Lace-Up Eyelet Ballet Flats have sparked some real admiration, with comments like “obsessed,” “so good,” and endless heart emojis flooding in. So, it’s safe to say they’re already a hit.

But as ever with Ganni, it’s the balance between everyday wearability and statement appeal that makes these shoes so covetable. Style them with simple jeans and a white tee to keep them the focal point of the outfit, or dress them up with something smarter—or do a high-low mix, just like the coolest Ganni girls.

Below, discover our favourite five Ganni Lace-Up Eyelet Ballet Flats colourways to snap up now—from sleek black in vegan leather to leopard printed denim.

Shop Ganni lace-up ballet flats

GANNI Lace-Up Embellished Recycled Leather Ballet Flats £375 at Net-a-Porter The white lace-up flats feel particularly polished and, for those who love their neutral shades, even easier to style than their classic black counterparts. Crafted from the brand's signature pelinova fabric that's made up of reclaimed leather and Tencel lyocell, they're also a more planet-friendly pick for those who prefer real leather. GANNI Light Blue Lace-Up Ballerinas £375 at Ganni Looking for the perfect colourway to pair with blue denim? We may have found it with this light blue shade made from recycled leather. GANNI Lace-Up Leopard-Print Denim Ballet Flats £375 at Net-a-Porter Ganni girls love a leopard print, so it's no surprise to see the animal pattern on these new popular shoes. This pair is made from denim, making them extra comfortable. GANNI Dark-Olive Oleatex Lace-Up Ballerinas £375 at Ganni This dark olive shade may be our favourite pick of the bunch, bringing a slightly softer approach than jet black with all the practicalities of a darker design. Style with everything from cream jeans to vibrant red dresses to take advantage of the neutral shade. They're also made from Oleatex, one of Ganni's innovative fabrics formed from byproducts of the olive oil industry. GANNI Red Lace-Up Ballerinas £375 at Ganni All red shoes are immediately eye-catching, and this pair is no exception. Use them as one of the easiest ways to liven up a look within seconds. They're also vegan-friendly, crafted from a polyurethane and recycled cotton blend. GANNI Green Croc-Embossed Lace-Up Flats £375 at Ganni For the real fashion-forward, perhaps a green croc-effect will take your fancy? Made from a recycled leather blend, consider these your go-to accessory when wanting to make a statement.