These are the 30 best occasionwear dresses for under £350 to shop this spring

Dress season is officially upon us, and regardless of your plans, there is always a dress for the occasion. From weddings to holidays and birthday celebrations - we know how daunting finding the perfect summer dress can be.

If the Spring/Summer 2024 catwalks are anything to go by, this season is looking like an incredible one to invest in for occasion dresses that are bound to last for many seasons to come, with designers like Marni, Yuhan Wang, and Stella McCartney introducing 3D printed appliqués from flowers to pompoms to Chet Lo's metallic minis, and who could forget Schiaparelli's red tube dress styled on Kendall Jenner.

I don't say this lightly, but the high street also has some incredible occasionwear options this spring - with many great options under £300. Just recently, Mango released their latest occasionwear capsule collection, and I mean it when I say act fast, as this one is bound to sell out fast.

As a nod to this season's biggest trends, expect bright scarlets, cut-outs, sheer textures, and floral appliqués. From chic black dresses to classic floral patterns, I've cherry-picked the best 30 occasionwear dresses under £300 to add to your cart now.

Best 30 under £300 dresses

dresses under £300
Mango Asymmetrical dress with flower detail

dresses under 300
Mango puffed sleeve dress with feather detail

dresses under 300
Cos v-neck linen maxi dress

dresses under 300
Mango puffed sleeve dress with feather detail

dresses under 350
Anthropologie mini dress

dresses under 350
Whistles one-shoulder maxi dress

dresses under 300
Ganni recycled jacquard mini dress

dresses under 300
Mango halter-neck draped dress

dresses under 350
Rouje Daria dress

dresses under 300
Cos open-back knitted dress

dresses under 300
Massimo Dutti satin halter dress with fringing

dresses under 300
Anthropologie The Fleur satin maxi dress

dresses under 300
Zara matching organza dress

dresses under 300
Massimo Dutti long satin camisole dress

dresses under 350
Reformation Agustina satin dress

dresses under 300
Zara animal print tulle dress

dresses under 350
Sister Jane Dream tulle dress

dresses under 300
Reformation Stormi dress

dresses under 350
Warehouse floral satin dress

dresses under 350
Anthropologie kachel lulu flutter-sleeve ruffle maxi dress

dresses under 350
Reformation Winola dress