These are the 30 best occasionwear dresses for under £350 to shop this spring

Dress season is officially upon us, and regardless of your plans, there is always a dress for the occasion. From weddings to holidays and birthday celebrations - we know how daunting finding the perfect summer dress can be.

If the Spring/Summer 2024 catwalks are anything to go by, this season is looking like an incredible one to invest in for occasion dresses that are bound to last for many seasons to come, with designers like Marni, Yuhan Wang, and Stella McCartney introducing 3D printed appliqués from flowers to pompoms to Chet Lo's metallic minis, and who could forget Schiaparelli's red tube dress styled on Kendall Jenner.

I don't say this lightly, but the high street also has some incredible occasionwear options this spring - with many great options under £300. Just recently, Mango released their latest occasionwear capsule collection, and I mean it when I say act fast, as this one is bound to sell out fast.

As a nod to this season's biggest trends , expect bright scarlets, cut-outs, sheer textures, and floral appliqués. From chic black dresses to classic floral patterns, I've cherry-picked the best 30 occasionwear dresses under £300 to add to your cart now.

Best 30 under £300 dresses

Mango Asymmetrical dress with flower detail £210 at Mango

Mango puffed sleeve dress with feather detail £300 at Mango

Mango puffed sleeve dress with feather detail £250 at Mango

Massimo Dutti satin halter dress with fringing £199 at Massimo Dutti

Anthropologie The Fleur satin maxi dress £128 at Anthropologie

Massimo Dutti long satin camisole dress £129 at Massimo Dutti

Zara animal print tulle dress £29.99 at Zara