Every summer, a handful of ‘it’ items start circulating. First, you’ll spot one on a chic woman strolling past you on the street. Then, it’ll appear on your most stylish friend. Before long, your social media feed is filled with it. This season’s standout? Farm Rio’s Fish Top Maxi Dress. As the name suggests, it strikes just the right balance between playful and fashion-forward—much like the sea creature bag charms also climbing the ranks of this summer’s trend charts.

FARM RIO Green Fish Top Lenzing Ecovero Euroflax Maxi Dress £320 at Farm Rio

For those not yet familiar with the Rio de Janeiro-based label, it’s no happy accident that one of its pieces is trending. Since launching in 1997, Farm Rio has steadily built a global following by championing bold Brazilian colours, prints and what they call “borogodó”—that unmistakable sense of effortless charm. Unsurprisingly, the brand has become a go-to for fashion lovers wanting to add personality and joy to their wardrobes. But what really sets them apart is their thoughtful approach to production.

Each year, Farm Rio collaborates with a range of creatives to develop around 700 exclusive prints. These are then translated into dresses, tops, skirts and trousers (and more recently, ski-wear), all made using more responsible fabrics. Think Lenzing™, Ecovero™ and viscose derived from wood pulp, as well as organic cotton and linen. Polyester is only used on rare occasions.

The trending Fish Dress, for example, is crafted from a blend of linen and viscose, giving it a breezy, lightweight feel that’s also easy to care for. Style it with flip flops for laidback beachside ease, or strappy heels for a more polished, evening-ready look. It's easy to see why so many fashion fans already own one.

Shop Farm Rio summer dresses

FARM RIO Blue Fish Top Lenzing Ecovero Euroflax Maxi Dress £320 at Farm Rio In good news, the trending fish motif is also available in blue—so if green isn’t quite your colour, there’s an easy solution. FARM RIO Fresh Table Shoulder-Straps Linen Mini Dress £240 at Selfridges Fruit, vegetables and all kinds of food have recently become the chicest motifs in the fashion sphere—so why not dive headfirst into the trend with this linen mini dress? It's perfect for all kinds of summer occasions. FARM RIO Lilac Richelieu Lenzing Ecovero Euroflax Maxi Dress £370 at Farm Rio All Farm Rio dresses are undeniably beautiful, but this one stands out thanks to its delicate Richelieu embroidery. Pair it with a chunky wooden sandal for a tougher edge, or opt for a simple strappy heel to let the dress take centre stage. FARM RIO ACTIVE Red Flower Lenzing Ecovero Euroflax Maxi Dress £330 at Farm Rio Dubbed a ‘Farm Rio icon’, this red dress has long been a bestseller. Featuring a cut-out flower at the centre and a layered skirt, its delicate details make it incredibly versatile — pair it with silver heeled sandals for a wedding, or simple flip flops for a holiday dinner. FARM RIO Green Palm Tree One-Shoulder Linen Maxi Dress £420 at Selfridges Another ‘Farm Rio icon’, this green midi dress is perfect for those seeking just a touch of detail. The bodice features subtle palm tree embroidery (hence the name), while the rest of the A-line frock remains chic and simple.