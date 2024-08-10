I’m a fashion editor attending a late summer wedding—these are the wedding guest outfits I’m considering

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye @emmahoareau @abimarvel)
Late summer wedding guests assemble—we are sailing the same shores. With one of my dearest friends' nuptials on the horizon, my attention has been on wedding guest outfits for the past few months. It’s been a wholesome quest thus far—if not a bit overwhelming—but with a month to go, I’m still undecided.

When speaking to the bride’s aunt (who spoke about her enjoyment of dressing up and not wanting to upstage the bride) I began to reflect on the qualms of choosing a wedding guest outfit and the many factors to consider. Some guest wedding dress codes can be challenging to ascertain (aside from the absence of white and colours of a similar ilk), and while anything formal goes, there are many considerations to factor in to have you feeling your very best, especially in these late summer months.

After much deliberation, I've decided that the outfit needs to be relaxed and comfortable enough to wear all day—from ceremony to late-night dancing—but still special enough for such an occasion.

Floral motifs remain one of the biggest wedding guest uniforms, though that isn’t to say the search stops there. I much prefer block colour and the pairing of muted tones in silken and taffeta fabrications instantly makes an outfit feel occasion-ready—the tactile fabrics add dimension to the colour making it feel super luxe.

Let's face it, the weather in the UK can be unpredictable at the best of times, so the outfit needs to be versatile and breathable. Plus, you can always keep an extra layer, in case the temperature drops in the evening. While fine knits may be a wildcard, the silhouette and muted colour palette can make it wedding-appropriate. It’s worth considering accessories in the same way. Opt for a small statement bag and jewels that match the undertone of your outfit to tie it all together.

Taking all that on board, I've whittled it down to five options I'd wear in a heartbeat. If you too are attending a mid to late-summer wedding, look no further than these five wedding guest outfits.

1. A Knitted Two-Piece

Jessica Skye

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Citara Strapless Striped Cotton-Blend Top
Faithfull Citara Strapless Striped Cotton-Blend Top

Citara Striped Ribbed Cotton-Blend Maxi Skirt
Faithfull Citara Striped Ribbed Cotton-Blend Maxi Skirt

Natural Fibre Shoulder Bag
Mango Natural Fibre Shoulder Bag

Nenque Leather Sandals
Neous Nenque Leather Sandals

2. Black Bandeau Dress

Brittany Bathgate

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

House of Dagmar
House of Dagmar Sculpted Tube Dress

Golia Jewellery
Golia Matteo Drop Earrings Small

Moire Mules
Toteme Moire Mules

Bonny Baguette
J&M Davidson Bonny Baguette

3. Candy Pink Dress

Emma Hoareau

(Image credit: @emmahoareau)

Sculptural Lyocell-Blend Dress - Dusty Pink - Arket Gb
Arket Sculptural Lyocell-Blend Dress

Sezane
Rixo Isolde Belt

Square Pearl Statement Stud Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated/pearl
Missoma Square Pearl Statement Stud Earrings

Milla Leather Mules
Aeyde Milla Leather Mules

4. Full-Skirted Dress

Marisa Martins

(Image credit: @_marisamartins_)

Noah Lemon Linen Asym Midi Dress
Dissh Noah Lemon Linen Asym Midi Dress

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Gold Vermeil Capri Disc Cocktail Earrings
Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Capri Disc Cocktail Earrings

Charlotte Drawstring - Black
Strathberry Charlotte Drawstring

5. Brown Silken Maxi

Abi Marvel

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Sir silk dress
SIR Aries lace-trimmed halterneck silk gown

Pamela Heeled Sandal
Reformation Pamela Heeled Sandal

Juliet Acrylic Shoulder Bag
Cult Gaia Juliet Acrylic Shoulder Bag

Infinite Pearl Drop Studs in Gold
Astrid & Miyu Infinite Pearl Drop Studs in Gold

Avalon Afriyie
Avalon Afriyie
Freelance Contributor

Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.

