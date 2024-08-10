I’m a fashion editor attending a late summer wedding—these are the wedding guest outfits I’m considering
Look no further for wedding guest inspiration.
Late summer wedding guests assemble—we are sailing the same shores. With one of my dearest friends' nuptials on the horizon, my attention has been on wedding guest outfits for the past few months. It’s been a wholesome quest thus far—if not a bit overwhelming—but with a month to go, I’m still undecided.
When speaking to the bride’s aunt (who spoke about her enjoyment of dressing up and not wanting to upstage the bride) I began to reflect on the qualms of choosing a wedding guest outfit and the many factors to consider. Some guest wedding dress codes can be challenging to ascertain (aside from the absence of white and colours of a similar ilk), and while anything formal goes, there are many considerations to factor in to have you feeling your very best, especially in these late summer months.
After much deliberation, I've decided that the outfit needs to be relaxed and comfortable enough to wear all day—from ceremony to late-night dancing—but still special enough for such an occasion.
Floral motifs remain one of the biggest wedding guest uniforms, though that isn’t to say the search stops there. I much prefer block colour and the pairing of muted tones in silken and taffeta fabrications instantly makes an outfit feel occasion-ready—the tactile fabrics add dimension to the colour making it feel super luxe.
Let's face it, the weather in the UK can be unpredictable at the best of times, so the outfit needs to be versatile and breathable. Plus, you can always keep an extra layer, in case the temperature drops in the evening. While fine knits may be a wildcard, the silhouette and muted colour palette can make it wedding-appropriate. It’s worth considering accessories in the same way. Opt for a small statement bag and jewels that match the undertone of your outfit to tie it all together.
Taking all that on board, I've whittled it down to five options I'd wear in a heartbeat. If you too are attending a mid to late-summer wedding, look no further than these five wedding guest outfits.
1. A Knitted Two-Piece
2. Black Bandeau Dress
3. Candy Pink Dress
4. Full-Skirted Dress
5. Brown Silken Maxi
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.
-
Experts confirm: these are the 7 most advanced Pilates exercises you can do to build strength, balance and tone
Ready to take your Pilates practice up a notch (or three)?
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
Love a neutral nail but want a summer update? All the cool girls are wearing peach nails RN—here's why
Creamy orange hues are on the rise
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Stoma knickers are finally available on the high-street, well done M&S
More of this please
By Penny Goldstone