I’m a fashion editor attending a late summer wedding—these are the wedding guest outfits I’m considering

Late summer wedding guests assemble—we are sailing the same shores. With one of my dearest friends' nuptials on the horizon, my attention has been on wedding guest outfits for the past few months. It’s been a wholesome quest thus far—if not a bit overwhelming—but with a month to go, I’m still undecided.

When speaking to the bride’s aunt (who spoke about her enjoyment of dressing up and not wanting to upstage the bride) I began to reflect on the qualms of choosing a wedding guest outfit and the many factors to consider. Some guest wedding dress codes can be challenging to ascertain (aside from the absence of white and colours of a similar ilk), and while anything formal goes, there are many considerations to factor in to have you feeling your very best, especially in these late summer months.

After much deliberation, I've decided that the outfit needs to be relaxed and comfortable enough to wear all day—from ceremony to late-night dancing—but still special enough for such an occasion.

Floral motifs remain one of the biggest wedding guest uniforms, though that isn’t to say the search stops there. I much prefer block colour and the pairing of muted tones in silken and taffeta fabrications instantly makes an outfit feel occasion-ready—the tactile fabrics add dimension to the colour making it feel super luxe.

Let's face it, the weather in the UK can be unpredictable at the best of times, so the outfit needs to be versatile and breathable. Plus, you can always keep an extra layer, in case the temperature drops in the evening. While fine knits may be a wildcard, the silhouette and muted colour palette can make it wedding-appropriate. It’s worth considering accessories in the same way. Opt for a small statement bag and jewels that match the undertone of your outfit to tie it all together.

Taking all that on board, I've whittled it down to five options I'd wear in a heartbeat. If you too are attending a mid to late-summer wedding, look no further than these five wedding guest outfits.

1. A Knitted Two-Piece

2. Black Bandeau Dress

3. Candy Pink Dress

4. Full-Skirted Dress

5. Brown Silken Maxi