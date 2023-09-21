Looking to upgrade your transitional wardrobe? These new collections will have you covered for all occasions

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Phase Eight. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

While we all may be feeling woeful that summer didn't stick around for long, the change in seasons isn’t all bad news. Autumn marks the return of cosy evenings, warming comfort food and, most excitingly for any fashion lover, the chance to refresh your wardrobe and transition into new season style. It’s time to say goodbye to summer dresses and sandals as they’re replaced by super soft knitwear, stylish outerwear and autumn approved fabrics like buttery leather and sumptuous velvet, something that I'm definitely excited about.

If this year you’ve found yourself wanting to refresh your wardrobe ready for the new season, Phase Eight has got you covered with two new collections that are perfect for every occasion, from sophisticated day wear to elegant evening events. Plus, the pieces are designed to not only look great alone, but they also work harmoniously together, to create a capsule wardrobe you can reach for and return to time and time again.

For chic pieces that you can wear everywhere from the office to after work drinks, Phase Eight’s Fluid Landscapes collection is the answer. Inspired by the colours and movement of the Irish landscape, the ready-to-wear collection feels effortless while still giving a polished put-together look. Blending a colour palette of blues, greens, burgundy and warm neutrals, the pieces are sure to bring a touch of freshness to your traditional autumn winter wardrobe while still mirroring the mood of the season.

My favourite pick is the Sky Printed Maxi Dress, which nods to the 70’s trend thanks to the statement print, balloon sleeves and soft, flowing skirt. When paired with pointed ankle boots and a tailored coat, it’ll create the perfect smart-casual work look, then re-work it with barely there heels and a crossbody bag for dinner and drinks.

If you’re lucky enough to be heading to a winter wedding or event, you need to check out the Phase Eight Plant House Paradise collection. Reflecting the changing season, it brings together dark, moody florals with rich velvets and soft satins, for a collection that screams opulence.

To make a statement at any autumn events that may arise, I love the Kindra floral pleated midi dress. Not only is the bold floral print sure to steal the show but the chic drawstring top gives a modern twist to a classic pleated midi style dress. Finish with bright, colour pop accessories to take the look to the next level.

So, what are you waiting for? I've rounded up my top picks from Phase Eight so you can style your way effortlessly into autumn and beyond. Scroll down to get shopping…