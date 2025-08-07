The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Is the ‘Riveting’ True Crime Drama Everyone's Talking About

In 2009, the highly publicised trial of Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito became international news and continues to spur headlines almost twenty years later. The pair were convicted of the 2007 murder of Mereditch Kercher in Puglia, Italy, but were acquitted four years later. However, a lengthy battle of retrials and appeals continued until the former couple was finally exonerated in 2015.

While the case has been well-documented and has inspired several documentaries focusing on the sensationalised media coverage, conviction and acquittal of Amanda Knox, a dramatised series is now set to be released on Disney+. The Hulu Original Limited series will follow her story, and has both Amanda Knox and Monica Lewinsky at the helm.

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming series, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

Where can I watch The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?

The Hulu Original Limited series will be streaming exclusively on Disney+. It's being hailed as a 'riveting' and 'dramatised' look at the trial of Amanda Knox and her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, following the harrowing murder of 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher.

When will the Amanda Knox series be released on Disney+?

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is an eight part series, and the first two episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ from Wednesday 20th August 2025. The remaining six episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays, wrapping on 17th September.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Cast

Produced by Amanda Knox and Monica Lewinsky, the show stars Grace Van Patten and Giuseppe Domenico. Take a look at the cast list below:

Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox

Sharon Horgan as Edda Malas

John Hoogenakker as Curt Knox

Giuseppe Domenico as Raffaele Sollecito

Francesco Acquaroli as Giuliano Mignini

Roberta Mattei as Monica Napoleoni

What is plot of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?

The show follows the trial of Amanda Knox in 2009, focusing on the media spectacle surrounding the trial and her conviction for the murder of roommate, Meredith Kercher. It also depicts her long legal battle to have the conviction overturned, and the subsequent retrials and appeals before the case was finally closed in 2015. The official plot summary from Disney+ reads: "The TV show is inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, and her 15-year odyssey to set herself free. Each episode unpacks pivotal moments — the investigation, forensic interpretations, the court of public-opinion waging on in headlines — to ultimately reveal how an innocent student ultimately reclaimed her life."

Is there a trailer for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?

Yes - the first trailer was released in July, and offers an insight into what viewers can expect when the series lands on Disney+ later this month. Take a look below:

