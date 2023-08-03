Sofia Richie Grainge’s latest look divides fans but here’s why Missoni’s iconic print will always be classic

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

These days, Sofia Richie Grainge doesn’t seem to put a foot wrong in the style stakes. From her iconic Chanel wedding gown to her quiet luxury honeymoon wardrobe, she’s been turning out look after look and we (myself included) have been lapping it up.

Her most recent instagram post however seems to have divided her normally adoring fan base. Posing effortlessly in her garden in a zigzag printed co-ord, black vest top and simple sandals, I’m on board with the chic summer fit. Others however were not so complimentary taking to the comments to exclaim “Pls say chevron isn’t back” and a much more decisive, “Chevron is not back.” Both comments racked up a healthy amount of likes so it seems they're not alone in their dislike of the graphic print. But, I’m here to argue that Sofia Richie’s co-ord, and the iconic zigzag design, is so much more than just a “chevron print” and it’s not only back but it never really went away in the first place.

Made famous by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni at their namesake brand, the print first took hold in the 1960’s, showcased on delicate knitwear in bright colourways. It effortlessly brought together bohemian styling with bold geometric printing to create a motif that has now cemented itself in the fashion zeitgeist.

And it’s not just zig-zag print which we can credit to the brand, the sheer trend that’s having a resurgence also has its roots in Missoni heritage. In 1967, Rosita sent braless models down the runway wearing sheer tops and dresses, an act that caused much controversy among critics. So, next time you pull their design choices into question, just remember, Missoni walked so we could run.

When it comes to Sofia’s zig-zag print shirt and trousers combo, there are so many ways Missoni just got it right. From the muted colourway to the pyjama style piping, it’s laid-back luxe design that’s ideal for easy summer wearing. While Sofia’s daytime styling of a black vest and sandals suits her current understated vibe, I’ll argue this would also look great buttoned up and worn with low black slingbacks too for dinner and drinks, proving zigzag print can be just as versatile as it is chic.

So, while some may not agree that chevron deserves a come back, I’m here to say if you invest in it now it’ll last in your wardrobe for seasons to come. Get on board with my edit of the best Missoni styles to shop right now…