I, for one, am thrilled at the resurrection of the ‘jeans and a nice top’ combo. As I’m sure you’ll remember, it was quite the thing during our teens and uni years, the perfect embodiment of ‘casual chic’.

But then it gave way to dressier pieces such as suits and dresses and it seemed like there was no middle ground anymore. Until now.

Slowly but surely, the nice top, paired with a good pair of jeans, has taken over for such occasions as pub lunches, dinner with friends or colleagues, basically any occasion where you don’t want to seem stuffy but look like you at least made an effort.

It is perfect for those of us who don’t necessarily like dressing up, because it is essentially am amped up version of your day look.

This party season, there is a myriad of styles to choose from. Sweetheart necklines, puff sleeves, velvet, sequins, satin… shop my edit of the best nice tops below.

These are all ideally paired with your trusted jeans, or, if you’d like to go the extra mile, lovely with velvet or leather trousers too.