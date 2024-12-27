Miley Cyrus' emotional social media statement is going viral

Miley Cyrus is one of the most talked-about people in the world. And from the ongoing copyright lawsuit on fan-favourite track 'Flowers' and her recent words on the Chappell Roan backlash, to Cyrus' past marriage to Liam Hemsworth, she never fails to make headlines.

This week, it was a powerful statement by the 32-year-old singer that got the world talking, as she released an emotional message to Instagram.

"HAPPY HOLIDAYS & NEW YEAR!," Cyrus posted to social media. "It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again. This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me."

She continued: "In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew. At times it can be a heartbreaking process but I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful.

"Thank you to everyone who has been apart of making this year so special. Sincerely, Miley."

Cyrus' post certainly proved popular, raking in a whopping 445k likes, with fans and followers commenting in their thousands.

"New year, new Miley," one fan commented, while another posted: "We love being on every journey with you. Thx for always being YOU. We can't wait to see what 2025 holds!"

Fans were particularly excited by the reference to 'Something Beautiful' - Cyrus' highly-anticipated album that is due to be released next year, commenting their joy that "something beautiful is coming".

Cyrus has spoken about the upcoming album in the past, opening up about her project with longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando in a recent cover interview with Harper's Bazaar.

“The visual component of this is driving the sound,” Cyrus explained in the interview. "It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties. The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty. They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast."

Well, that's that.