I've always hated this colour but now I'll be wearing it all spring
All about the purple fashion trend
I've always hated purple. Don't ask me why, I think it has something to do with the older lady Parma Violet vibe, but I've never been a fan. That is until now, because there's just no ignoring the purple fashion trend.
One of the biggest spring/summer 2024 trends to come out of the catwalk (alongside orange and monochrome), it has firmly put Barbiecore behind us. It's official: purple is the new pink.
The colour purple has historically been associated with royalty and nobility (which perhaps explains why Kate Middleton loves it so much), as well as power and ambition. A clear sign that we're ready to take a bolder approach to dressing for spring, taking a side step from the quiet luxury trend that has dominated these past couple of seasons.
As with Valentino's fuchsia SS22 collection, collections by labels such as Givenchy, Loewe and Issey Miyake have already dictated how we'll be wearing the hue this season.
The beauty of this colour trend is that you can adapt it to whichever style suits you. If you're into feminine dresses, you'll love the draped lilac frocks seen at Carolina Herrera and Issey Miyake, styled respectively with white cour shoes and dark blue trainers.
Fans of androginous dressing will likely take the Loewe approach: a neon purple cardigan paired with oversized camel Bermuda shorts and chunky sandals.
Or you can embrace the Y2K look championned by Masha Popova at London Fashion Week: an ombre zip-up jacket paired with a tie-dye denim skirt.
Mixing and matching different shades of violet will work really well, as will incorporating other pops of colour such as lime green or orange.
But of course, there's no shame in playing it safe, and for those dipping into the trend like myself, it's worth toning down one bold piece with more neutral shades like beige and white.
The colour has naturally trickled down to the high-street, painting everything from trousers and blazers to shoes and bags.
You can shop them as well as designer picks in my edit of the best purple fashion trend pieces below.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
The Willy Wonka scandal is actually getting the documentary it deserves
The event is getting a Channel 5 deep dive next week
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
I can't stop seeing this Zara skirt on my TikTok
Hop on the trend now
By Penny Goldstone
-
We found the best International Women's Day gifts for all the special ladies in your life
Including gifts from woman-owned brands and those that give back this IWD
By Grace Lindsay