I've always hated this colour but now I'll be wearing it all spring

I've always hated purple. Don't ask me why, I think it has something to do with the older lady Parma Violet vibe, but I've never been a fan. That is until now, because there's just no ignoring the purple fashion trend.

One of the biggest spring/summer 2024 trends to come out of the catwalk (alongside orange and monochrome), it has firmly put Barbiecore behind us. It's official: purple is the new pink.

The colour purple has historically been associated with royalty and nobility (which perhaps explains why Kate Middleton loves it so much), as well as power and ambition. A clear sign that we're ready to take a bolder approach to dressing for spring, taking a side step from the quiet luxury trend that has dominated these past couple of seasons.

As with Valentino's fuchsia SS22 collection, collections by labels such as Givenchy, Loewe and Issey Miyake have already dictated how we'll be wearing the hue this season.

The beauty of this colour trend is that you can adapt it to whichever style suits you. If you're into feminine dresses, you'll love the draped lilac frocks seen at Carolina Herrera and Issey Miyake, styled respectively with white cour shoes and dark blue trainers.

Fans of androginous dressing will likely take the Loewe approach: a neon purple cardigan paired with oversized camel Bermuda shorts and chunky sandals.

Or you can embrace the Y2K look championned by Masha Popova at London Fashion Week: an ombre zip-up jacket paired with a tie-dye denim skirt.

Mixing and matching different shades of violet will work really well, as will incorporating other pops of colour such as lime green or orange.

But of course, there's no shame in playing it safe, and for those dipping into the trend like myself, it's worth toning down one bold piece with more neutral shades like beige and white.

The colour has naturally trickled down to the high-street, painting everything from trousers and blazers to shoes and bags.

You can shop them as well as designer picks in my edit of the best purple fashion trend pieces below.