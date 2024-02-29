Orange fashion trend: it's all about the Aperol Spritz

Elle Woods once said: "Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed". She clearly wasn't on the front row at any of the spring/summer 24 shows in New York, London, Milan or Paris last September.

The catwalk was positively awash with the dopamine-inducing hue, in all its declinations, from bold neon and Aperol Spritz tones to more subtle sunset shades.

If you look into the meaning of the colour, you'll understand why designers like Kim Jones at Fendi, David Koma and Emilia Wickstead have opted to paint their new collections tangerine.

It is often associated with confidence, positivity, happiness and warmth. What better hue to ring in the new spring season in? Add to that the fact that fashion can be a real mood-elevator and you have yourself a fashion trend that will no doubt put a smile on your face.

On the catwalk, it was very much all about the head-to-toe tangerine look. At Fendi, models layered two shades of clementine, which could be seen on accessories too, including gloves and bags, while at Missoni and Tove, pale orange dresses were worn with matching sandals.

Others were a little more paired-back with it. Emilia Wickstead layered a zesty shirt and shorts set under a monochrome floral coat, while Loewe models wore pastel cardigans with black skirts and sandals.

For a wearable take on the orange fashion trend, try beaking up the colour by mixing in orange separates with more neutral hues such as white and tan. And when going for that statement piece, let it do all the talking, keeping accessories to a minimum.

Shop my favourite orange fashion trend pieces below, and for the colour-averse, try the monochrome trend here.