Orange fashion trend: it's all about the Aperol Spritz
Elle Woods once said: "Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed". She clearly wasn't on the front row at any of the spring/summer 24 shows in New York, London, Milan or Paris last September.
The catwalk was positively awash with the dopamine-inducing hue, in all its declinations, from bold neon and Aperol Spritz tones to more subtle sunset shades.
If you look into the meaning of the colour, you'll understand why designers like Kim Jones at Fendi, David Koma and Emilia Wickstead have opted to paint their new collections tangerine.
It is often associated with confidence, positivity, happiness and warmth. What better hue to ring in the new spring season in? Add to that the fact that fashion can be a real mood-elevator and you have yourself a fashion trend that will no doubt put a smile on your face.
On the catwalk, it was very much all about the head-to-toe tangerine look. At Fendi, models layered two shades of clementine, which could be seen on accessories too, including gloves and bags, while at Missoni and Tove, pale orange dresses were worn with matching sandals.
Others were a little more paired-back with it. Emilia Wickstead layered a zesty shirt and shorts set under a monochrome floral coat, while Loewe models wore pastel cardigans with black skirts and sandals.
For a wearable take on the orange fashion trend, try beaking up the colour by mixing in orange separates with more neutral hues such as white and tan. And when going for that statement piece, let it do all the talking, keeping accessories to a minimum.
Shop my favourite orange fashion trend pieces below, and for the colour-averse, try the monochrome trend here.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
These Zara shopping hacks are going to change your shopping experience forever
Navigate the store like a pro
By Penny Goldstone
-
Can everyone stop hating on Bridget Jones?
Bridget was a victim and symptom of her times, not the cause
By Chloe Laws
-
The Palace issues Kate Middleton statement as 'wild conspiracy theories' circulate online
The Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery in January
By Jadie Troy-Pryde