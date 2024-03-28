Class is in session: it's time for your geometry fashion lesson
Geometric prints are in
I was never one for geometry classes at school, I was always more into literature and creative subjects, which might explain why I'm currently writing about the biggest spring/summer fashion trends you should have on your radar this season.
But I saw the geometric prints that took over the catwalks in New York, London, Milan and Paris during the Spring/Summer 2024 shows last September, I immediately realised this was a geometry lesson I could absolutely get on board with.
You might already have fallen in love with some of the bolder movements we've seen on the catwalk, including cut-outs, purple hues, orange tones and (perhaps a little less bold) monochrome looks.
But if you have room for a little more sartorial inspiration, then geometric prints might just be the antidote to Spring florals that you are after. That's not to say I'm ever averse to a floral dress, however we're seeing whimsical prints take a back seat this season.
The look that set the tone for me was Fendi's leather overcoat, inlaid with the Maxi Fendi Puzzle motif in a mix of contrasting colours, including orange and black, layered over a lycra top and skirt in the same pattern.
At Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière took a similar approach with damier jackets and chunky box pleat skirts in primary colours. At Versace, Claudia Schiffer stood out in a checkerboard metallic slip dress, punctuated with lace.
For Bottega Veneta and Missoni, the geometric trend took on a more graphic approach, with digitally blurred waves and lines elevating pastel-hued gowns.
As with most maximalist fashion trends, you can make it work for you in a more subtle way if that's your preference. I, for example, will be teaming a geometric print top with a linen suit and my trusted platform flip flops for a look that'll work in the office and an evening out.
Here's my edit of the best geometric print pieces to give you a bit more inspiration.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
Meet the woman behind the cult crystal ballet flats every fashion editor is currently wearing
Read our interview with Dear Frances’ stylish founder
By Natalie Hughes
-
The COS new in section is so, so good right now - everything I have my shopping editor’s eye on
The theme is: timeless with a twist
By Valeza Bakolli
-
GEN TALKS: Who can afford to be hedonistic?
GEN TALKS GEN TALKS cuts through the cross-generational conflict to find out what people from generations X, Y, and Z really think.
By Mischa Anouk Smith