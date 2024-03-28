Class is in session: it's time for your geometry fashion lesson

I was never one for geometry classes at school, I was always more into literature and creative subjects, which might explain why I'm currently writing about the biggest spring/summer fashion trends you should have on your radar this season.

But I saw the geometric prints that took over the catwalks in New York, London, Milan and Paris during the Spring/Summer 2024 shows last September, I immediately realised this was a geometry lesson I could absolutely get on board with.

You might already have fallen in love with some of the bolder movements we've seen on the catwalk, including cut-outs, purple hues, orange tones and (perhaps a little less bold) monochrome looks.

But if you have room for a little more sartorial inspiration, then geometric prints might just be the antidote to Spring florals that you are after. That's not to say I'm ever averse to a floral dress, however we're seeing whimsical prints take a back seat this season.

The look that set the tone for me was Fendi's leather overcoat, inlaid with the Maxi Fendi Puzzle motif in a mix of contrasting colours, including orange and black, layered over a lycra top and skirt in the same pattern.



At Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière took a similar approach with damier jackets and chunky box pleat skirts in primary colours. At Versace, Claudia Schiffer stood out in a checkerboard metallic slip dress, punctuated with lace.

For Bottega Veneta and Missoni, the geometric trend took on a more graphic approach, with digitally blurred waves and lines elevating pastel-hued gowns.

As with most maximalist fashion trends, you can make it work for you in a more subtle way if that's your preference. I, for example, will be teaming a geometric print top with a linen suit and my trusted platform flip flops for a look that'll work in the office and an evening out.

Here's my edit of the best geometric print pieces to give you a bit more inspiration.



Low Classic, White Geometric Print Shorts £185 at Browns