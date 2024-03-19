How to master the cut-out trend this season

As I dissect this spring/summer 2024's top fashion trends for you to invest in, this week I'm putting the spotlight on the cut-out trend (please also see the orange fashion trend, the monochrome trend and the purple trend too).

It's all about the softly softly approach with this trend, toeing the line between sexy and chic. At the shows last year, I saw a real appetite for cut-out details, which specifically highlighted the delicate collarbone area and shoulders.

At Fendi, this looked like a knitted maxi dress with an exaggerated trim around the shoulders, and at Jil Sander, a simple black tunic with two cut-out gold-trimmed discs just above the breasts. At Alexander McQueen, power shoulders were ripped at the seams and a keyhole detail was added to the decollete. At Rokh, we saw an off-the-shoulder shirt button-down shirt and at Versace a mini dress that exposed the collarbone for a laissez-faire attitude.

As previously mentioned, subtlety is the name of the game here, it's about focusing on that little bit of skin and keeping the rest of the outfit as paired-back and neutral as can be. On the catwalk, this meant a lot of black and neutral shades ranging from grey to khaki.



And while you might have a but of skin on show, they key to mastering the cut-out trend is being conservative everywhere else. Think longer hemlines and super simple tailoring. Pair a cut-out top with linen Bermuda shorts and chunky loafers. A maxi dress with keyhole detail, paired with trainers, or a high waisted skirt with a crop top.

Whichever your style, there is a cut-out piece for everyone in my edit below.