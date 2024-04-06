Embellished fashion: tassels, beads and embroidery galore

How to be extra this season

Embellished fashion
(Image credit: Future)
Penny Goldstone
By Penny Goldstone
published

If quiet luxury isn't for you, and you subscribe to the coquette movement, then you've come to the right place, since I'm about to take you on a highly embellished journey as part of your guide to the Spring/Summer 2024 trends to invest in.

Unlike the monochrome, orange, purple, which champions a head-to-toe look, this movement is all about finishing your outfit with a flourish, in a similar vein to the cut-out and geometric print trends. This may take the form of a beaded top or a bejewelled skirt.

Indeed, those extravagant finishing touches took centre stage on the catwalk at the SS24 shows in September 2023. I spotted plenty of beads and tassels in Paris, especially at Christopher Esber's very first fashion show, which featured embellished tops and dresses, as well as Lanvin, with a see-through beaded dress that drew gasps from the audience.

In Milan, I couldn't stop thinking about Prada's metallic fringed skirts, wrapped around masculine blazers. The trend was also evident at Tom Ford and The Attico, the latter of which added some feather trims for good measure. Because there is no such thing as too much when it comes to embellished fashion. Here are the pieces to prove it.

Zara embellished skirt
Zara, Rhinestone Silk Skirt

Simone Rocha Pearl trim cardigan
Simone Rocha, Pink Embellished Cardigan

Zw Collection Beaded Long Dress
Zara, Beaded Long Dress

Matchmaker Crystal-Embellished Linen and Silk-Blend Shirt
Zimmermann, Crystal-Embellished Linen and Silk-Blend Shirt

Crystal-Embellished Bustier
COS, Crystal-Embellished Bustier

Bead-Embellished Fringed Mesh Midi Dress
Fleur Du Mal, Bead-Embellished Fringed Mesh Midi Dress

Beaded Crochet Midi Dress
& Other Stories, Beaded Crochet Midi Dress

Massimo Dutti beaded top
Massimo Dutti, Chain Top With Beads

Taller Marmo, Nevada Tassel-Trim Trousers
Taller Marmo, Nevada Tassel-Trim Trousers

Cristalla Mesh Body
Christopher Esber, Cristalla mesh body

Satin Trousers With Feather Detail - Women
Mango, Satin Trousers With Feather Detail

Prada, Midi-skirt with fringe
Prada, Midi-skirt with fringe

Pearl and Crystal Encrusted Hoops
Pearl and Crystal Encrusted Hoops

embellished fashion
Russell & Bromley, Rhinestone bag

Gucci
Gucci, sunglasses

embellished fashion
Charles & Keith, Beaded Chain-Link Slingback Flats

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.

Latest