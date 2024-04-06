Embellished fashion: tassels, beads and embroidery galore
How to be extra this season
If quiet luxury isn't for you, and you subscribe to the coquette movement, then you've come to the right place, since I'm about to take you on a highly embellished journey as part of your guide to the Spring/Summer 2024 trends to invest in.
Unlike the monochrome, orange, purple, which champions a head-to-toe look, this movement is all about finishing your outfit with a flourish, in a similar vein to the cut-out and geometric print trends. This may take the form of a beaded top or a bejewelled skirt.
Indeed, those extravagant finishing touches took centre stage on the catwalk at the SS24 shows in September 2023. I spotted plenty of beads and tassels in Paris, especially at Christopher Esber's very first fashion show, which featured embellished tops and dresses, as well as Lanvin, with a see-through beaded dress that drew gasps from the audience.
In Milan, I couldn't stop thinking about Prada's metallic fringed skirts, wrapped around masculine blazers. The trend was also evident at Tom Ford and The Attico, the latter of which added some feather trims for good measure. Because there is no such thing as too much when it comes to embellished fashion. Here are the pieces to prove it.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
