Embellished fashion: tassels, beads and embroidery galore

If quiet luxury isn't for you, and you subscribe to the coquette movement, then you've come to the right place, since I'm about to take you on a highly embellished journey as part of your guide to the Spring/Summer 2024 trends to invest in.

Unlike the monochrome, orange, purple, which champions a head-to-toe look, this movement is all about finishing your outfit with a flourish, in a similar vein to the cut-out and geometric print trends. This may take the form of a beaded top or a bejewelled skirt.

Indeed, those extravagant finishing touches took centre stage on the catwalk at the SS24 shows in September 2023. I spotted plenty of beads and tassels in Paris, especially at Christopher Esber's very first fashion show, which featured embellished tops and dresses, as well as Lanvin, with a see-through beaded dress that drew gasps from the audience.

In Milan, I couldn't stop thinking about Prada's metallic fringed skirts, wrapped around masculine blazers. The trend was also evident at Tom Ford and The Attico, the latter of which added some feather trims for good measure. Because there is no such thing as too much when it comes to embellished fashion. Here are the pieces to prove it.

Fleur Du Mal, Bead-Embellished Fringed Mesh Midi Dress £988 at Net-A-Porter

Mango, Satin Trousers With Feather Detail £200 at Mango