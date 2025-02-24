These are the must-see looks from the SAG Awards red carpet

Trust us, they're very good

SAG Awards Red Carpet: Danielle Deadwyler, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Piza
By
published
in News

Red carpet magpies rejoice as the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are here, and with it came plenty of drama, glamour, and must-see fashion moments. Just a mere week after an incredible display at the BAFTAs in London, Hollywood makes its swift return back to Los Angeles to celebrate the occasion.

The evening saw plenty of sublime appearances from Selena Gomez in Celine to Cynthia Erivo in Givenchy Autumn/Winter 1997 couture, and lest we forget Jane Fonda accepting her Lifetime Achievement Award in a lustrous Armani Privé gown.

From shoulder appliqués as seen on Zoe Saldaña and Ali Ahn to peplum-inspired silhouettes worn by Elle Fanning and Danielle Deadwyler, celebrities are certainly setting the tone for what will continue to be a remarkable red carpet season.

Below, we have rounded up all of our must-see looks from the evening. Trust us, you won't want to miss them.

Ariana Grande in Loewe

Ariana Grande

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore in Bottega Veneta

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Danielle Deadwyler in Louis Vuitton

Danielle Deadwyler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikey Madison in Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. Jewellery

Mikey Madison

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jane Fonda in Armani Privé

Jane Fonda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

Zoe Saldaña

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning in Loewe and Cartier

Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ursula Corbero in Loewe

Ursula Corbero

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cinthya Erivo in Givenchy AW97 Couture

Cynthia Erivo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Gunning in Marchesa

Jessica Gunning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez in Celine, Messika Jewellery, Jimmy Choo

Selena Gomez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson in Dior

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.

Latest