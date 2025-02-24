These are the must-see looks from the SAG Awards red carpet

Red carpet magpies rejoice as the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are here, and with it came plenty of drama, glamour, and must-see fashion moments. Just a mere week after an incredible display at the BAFTAs in London, Hollywood makes its swift return back to Los Angeles to celebrate the occasion.

The evening saw plenty of sublime appearances from Selena Gomez in Celine to Cynthia Erivo in Givenchy Autumn/Winter 1997 couture, and lest we forget Jane Fonda accepting her Lifetime Achievement Award in a lustrous Armani Privé gown.

From shoulder appliqués as seen on Zoe Saldaña and Ali Ahn to peplum-inspired silhouettes worn by Elle Fanning and Danielle Deadwyler, celebrities are certainly setting the tone for what will continue to be a remarkable red carpet season.

Below, we have rounded up all of our must-see looks from the evening. Trust us, you won't want to miss them.

Ariana Grande in Loewe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore in Bottega Veneta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Danielle Deadwyler in Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikey Madison in Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jane Fonda in Armani Privé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning in Loewe and Cartier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ursula Corbero in Loewe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cinthya Erivo in Givenchy AW97 Couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Gunning in Marchesa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez in Celine, Messika Jewellery, Jimmy Choo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson in Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)