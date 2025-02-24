These are the must-see looks from the SAG Awards red carpet
Trust us, they're very good
Red carpet magpies rejoice as the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are here, and with it came plenty of drama, glamour, and must-see fashion moments. Just a mere week after an incredible display at the BAFTAs in London, Hollywood makes its swift return back to Los Angeles to celebrate the occasion.
The evening saw plenty of sublime appearances from Selena Gomez in Celine to Cynthia Erivo in Givenchy Autumn/Winter 1997 couture, and lest we forget Jane Fonda accepting her Lifetime Achievement Award in a lustrous Armani Privé gown.
From shoulder appliqués as seen on Zoe Saldaña and Ali Ahn to peplum-inspired silhouettes worn by Elle Fanning and Danielle Deadwyler, celebrities are certainly setting the tone for what will continue to be a remarkable red carpet season.
Below, we have rounded up all of our must-see looks from the evening. Trust us, you won't want to miss them.
Ariana Grande in Loewe
Demi Moore in Bottega Veneta
Danielle Deadwyler in Louis Vuitton
Mikey Madison in Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. Jewellery
Jane Fonda in Armani Privé
Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent
Elle Fanning in Loewe and Cartier
Ursula Corbero in Loewe
Cinthya Erivo in Givenchy AW97 Couture
Jessica Gunning in Marchesa
Selena Gomez in Celine, Messika Jewellery, Jimmy Choo
Pamela Anderson in Dior
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
-
Erdem presents a poetic and artistic Autumn/Winter 2025 collection
Exploring the veil between reality and imagination
By Penny Goldstone
-
Prince William was at his “lowest” after Princess Kate’s diagnosis, according to former aide
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Simone Rocha calls on Alexa Chung to present her nostalgic Autumn/Winter 2025 collection
Fiona Shaw also walked the runway
By Penny Goldstone