The 5 wedding dress trends every modern bride needs to know

Yes, just like the rest of our wardrobes, wedding dresses are also subject to trends. Especially now that more fashion brands are stepping into the bridal sector, and reimagining the traditional white dress more in line with the runway. This means today’s brides have more choices than ever—far beyond the classic meringue skirt or slinky silk slip.

Translating these trends into actual wedding dresses are Rixo founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, whose wedding dress collections are absolutely booming—think white sequin mini dresses, tiered ruffle skirts, and bow-front silk tops. Then there’s Amy Anderson, creative director and co-founder of Kindred of Ireland, crafting contemporary bridal pieces from locally sourced linen. I asked all three of them to lift the lid on the wedding dress trends that are about to boom this year, and their insights offer the perfect mix of nostalgic styles with a more modern touch—plus, a growing demand for dresses that can actually be re-worn.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve noticed brides moving away from traditional, one-time-wear bridal gowns in favour of versatile pieces they can cherish and re-wear, whether on holiday, at a christening, or for other special occasions,” Rix and McColskey tell Marie Claire UK. This shift explains why we’ve started to see a steady rise in short wedding dresses, bridal separates, lots of linen and a smattering of sequins—creating modern pieces with a shelf life that stretches far beyond one big day.

So, if you’re after an on-trend style, just keep scrolling to see the five wedding dress trends set to take over for 2025—and beyond. Some designs are sure to surprise you. Or, of course, if it’s a classic wedding dress style you have your eye on, take a look at our guide to the best bridal gowns to buy.

Something old, something new

Whether you pick up a pre-loved piece or just like the allure of old-school charm, vintage-style wedding dresses are sure to be walking down many an aisle this year. “Vintage is always a starting point of our inspiration for both our bridal and main collections,” shares Rix. “We’ve seen more and more brides moving away from traditional wedding dresses and choosing timeless styles they’ll wear beyond their big day, and a vintage-inspired bridal dress can be diversely styled for a totally different look,” she adds. Darker cream shades, silk fabrics, lace accents and cap-sleeved silhouettes all lean into this old-glam style.

The two-piece bridal set

“Separates continue to rise in popularity, as brides appreciate pieces they can style again after the wedding,” says Anderson, who also praises their versatility. Rix agrees: “Brides today are embracing individuality, and separates are becoming a go-to choice for a fresh, modern take on wedding dressing.” Plus, they not only offer the ability to wear each piece again, but can be mixed and matched in a number of ways, creating a totally unique wedding outfit.

Super short hemlines

Wedding mini dresses have been growing in popularity for quite some time, with celebrities including Lily Allen, Kourtney Kardashian, and Cindy Crawford all choosing to say ‘I do’ in high hemlines. "A shorter hemline adds a playful edge while still feeling special enough for the occasion, and we love seeing brides having fun with their wedding wardrobes,” says Rix. If you’re tied to a more classic cut but are still drawn to the shorter side, “there is a rising trend of minis as a go-to for day two celebrations and party-ready bridal looks,” she adds. So you can have the best of both worlds.

Linen love

“Brides are embracing linen for its relaxed, effortless elegance, which is perfectly suited to those who value both comfort and style,” says Anderson, whose whole bridal collection is built around the light and airy fabric. “Our brides love how easily linen dresses transition into their wardrobes, offering lasting wearability long after the big day,” she adds. So if you’re saying ‘I do’ in warmer weather, want your wedding dress to last much longer than just one day, or think comfort is key, linen styles may be the best option to reach for.

High-shine sequins

For brides looking to make a real style statement, Rix says, “sequins are continually good as they bring a fun, glamorous edge to wedding dressing”—and we have to agree. “For brides who want to feel confident and truly themselves, a sequin look is the perfect way to shine,” she adds. Luckily, there’s no short supply of sequin options to reach for, each shinier than the last.