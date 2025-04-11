The 5 wedding dress trends every modern bride needs to know

Yes, just like the rest of our wardrobes, wedding dresses are also subject to trends. Especially now that more fashion brands are stepping into the bridal sector, and reimagining the traditional white dress more in line with the runway. This means today’s brides have more choices than ever—far beyond the classic meringue skirt or slinky silk slip.

Translating these trends into actual wedding dresses are Rixo founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, whose wedding dress collections are absolutely booming—think white sequin mini dresses, tiered ruffle skirts, and bow-front silk tops. Then there’s Amy Anderson, creative director and co-founder of Kindred of Ireland, crafting contemporary bridal pieces from locally sourced linen. I asked all three of them to lift the lid on the wedding dress trends that are about to boom this year, and their insights offer the perfect mix of nostalgic styles with a more modern touch—plus, a growing demand for dresses that can actually be re-worn.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve noticed brides moving away from traditional, one-time-wear bridal gowns in favour of versatile pieces they can cherish and re-wear, whether on holiday, at a christening, or for other special occasions,” Rix and McColskey tell Marie Claire UK. This shift explains why we’ve started to see a steady rise in short wedding dresses, bridal separates, lots of linen and a smattering of sequins—creating modern pieces with a shelf life that stretches far beyond one big day.

So, if you’re after an on-trend style, just keep scrolling to see the five wedding dress trends set to take over for 2025—and beyond. Some designs are sure to surprise you. Or, of course, if it’s a classic wedding dress style you have your eye on, take a look at our guide to the best bridal gowns to buy.

Something old, something new

Whether you pick up a pre-loved piece or just like the allure of old-school charm, vintage-style wedding dresses are sure to be walking down many an aisle this year. “Vintage is always a starting point of our inspiration for both our bridal and main collections,” shares Rix. “We’ve seen more and more brides moving away from traditional wedding dresses and choosing timeless styles they’ll wear beyond their big day, and a vintage-inspired bridal dress can be diversely styled for a totally different look,” she adds. Darker cream shades, silk fabrics, lace accents and cap-sleeved silhouettes all lean into this old-glam style.

Rixo, Aurele
RIXO ⋆
Aurele - Champagne

Victoria Beckham, Gathered Crêpe Satin Gown
Victoria Beckham
Gathered Crêpe Satin Gown

Savannah Miller, Fran
Savannah Miller
Fran Gown

HALFPENNY LONDON, Sophie Double-Breasted Pleated Mikado Midi Dress
HALFPENNY LONDON
Sophie Double-Breasted Pleated Mikado Midi Dress

Vivienne Westwood, Bridal Mabel Silk Satin Bustier Gown
Vivienne Westwood
Bridal Mabel Silk Satin Bustier Gown

RODARTE, Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress
RODARTE
Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress

The two-piece bridal set

“Separates continue to rise in popularity, as brides appreciate pieces they can style again after the wedding,” says Anderson, who also praises their versatility. Rix agrees: “Brides today are embracing individuality, and separates are becoming a go-to choice for a fresh, modern take on wedding dressing.” Plus, they not only offer the ability to wear each piece again, but can be mixed and matched in a number of ways, creating a totally unique wedding outfit.

Kindred of Ireland, Kate Blazer Long
Kindred of Ireland
Kate Blazer Long

Safiyaa, Halluana High-Rise Flared Pants
Safiyaa
Halluana High-Rise Flared Pants

Grace Loves Lace, Chantilly Skirt
Grace Loves Lace
Chantilly Lace Skirt

Rotate, Bridal Floral-Appliqué Miniskirt
Rotate
Bridal Floral-Appliqué Miniskirt

Cult Gaia, Joey Feather Crepe-De-Chine Top
Cult Gaia
Joey Feather Crepe-De-Chine Top

Elie Saab, Floral-Appliqué Blazer
Elie Saab
Floral-Appliqué Blazer

Super short hemlines

Wedding mini dresses have been growing in popularity for quite some time, with celebrities including Lily Allen, Kourtney Kardashian, and Cindy Crawford all choosing to say ‘I do’ in high hemlines. "A shorter hemline adds a playful edge while still feeling special enough for the occasion, and we love seeing brides having fun with their wedding wardrobes,” says Rix. If you’re tied to a more classic cut but are still drawn to the shorter side, “there is a rising trend of minis as a go-to for day two celebrations and party-ready bridal looks,” she adds. So you can have the best of both worlds.

Nobodys Child, Ivory Open Back Mini Atalana Bridal Dress
Nobodys Child
Ivory Open Back Mini Atalana Bridal Dress

Rebecca Vallance, Alicia Recut Embellished Bustier Dress
Rebecca Vallance
Alicia Recut Embellished Bustier Dress

ALEX PERRY, Blair Asymmetric Draped Satin Gown
ALEX PERRY
Blair Asymmetric Draped Satin Gown

Magda Butrym, Floral-Appliqué Wool Bustier Dress
Magda Butrym
Floral-Appliqué Wool Bustier Dress

Vivienne Westwood, Bridal Nova Cora Crêpe Satin Minidress
Vivienne Westwood
Bridal Nova Cora Crêpe Satin Minidress

Oscar de la Renta, Bridal Floral Jacquard Minidress
Oscar de la Renta
Bridal Floral Jacquard Minidress

Linen love

“Brides are embracing linen for its relaxed, effortless elegance, which is perfectly suited to those who value both comfort and style,” says Anderson, whose whole bridal collection is built around the light and airy fabric. “Our brides love how easily linen dresses transition into their wardrobes, offering lasting wearability long after the big day,” she adds. So if you’re saying ‘I do’ in warmer weather, want your wedding dress to last much longer than just one day, or think comfort is key, linen styles may be the best option to reach for.

Kindred of Ireland, Grace Dress
Kindred of Ireland
Grace Dress

Aligne, Rosia Drop Waist Linen Dress
ALIGNE
Rosia Drop Waist Linen Dress

Self-Portrait, Peplum Linen and Cotton Midi Dress
Self-Portrait
Peplum Linen and Cotton Midi Dress

Aje, Etta Mini Dress
Aje
Etta Mini Dress

ESSE STUDIOS, Aire Strapless Ponte and Linen and Silk-Blend Midi Dress
ESSE STUDIOS
Aire Strapless Ponte and Linen and Silk-Blend Midi Dress

EMPORIO SIRENUSE, Anabel Bead-Embellished Embroidered Ramie and Linen-Blend Midi Dress
EMPORIO SIRENUSE
Anabel Bead-Embellished Linen-Blend Dress

High-shine sequins

For brides looking to make a real style statement, Rix says, “sequins are continually good as they bring a fun, glamorous edge to wedding dressing”—and we have to agree. “For brides who want to feel confident and truly themselves, a sequin look is the perfect way to shine,” she adds. Luckily, there’s no short supply of sequin options to reach for, each shinier than the last.

Rixo, Ronan Squiggle Sequin Ivory
RIXO
Ronan Squiggle Sequin Ivory Dress

CLIO PEPPIATT, Embellished Stretch-Tulle Gown
CLIO PEPPIATT
Embellished Stretch-Tulle Gown

Norma Kamali, Sequined Minidress
Norma Kamali
Sequined Minidress

Rotate, Bridal Beaded Sequined Maxi Dress
Rotate
Bridal Beaded Sequined Maxi Dress

ERDEM, Draped-Detailing Sequined Dress
ERDEM
Draped-Detailing Sequined Dress

CLIO PEPPIATT, Lucina Embellished Stretch-Mesh Mini Dress
CLIO PEPPIATT
Lucina Embellished Stretch-Mesh Mini Dress

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 

