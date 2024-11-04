All my favourite celebrities are wearing this Saint Laurent tote

Haven't you heard? Big bags are in, and the style that everyone (and by everyone I mean, everyone, or at least Sofia Richie, Rosé, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Harrier, Iris Law, Devon Lee Carlson, Talia Ryder, and Song Jia) is wearing is Saint Laurent's 'Y' tote.

Bella Hadid wearing the Saint Laurent 'Y' bag (Image credit: Saint Laurent)

Despite only being available to purchase this month, Saint Laurent's 'Y' bag is already this season's most sought-after accessory, and it has pleasing staying power, too. Dare I say it, it deserves the much-coveted moniker, "an investment".

Laura Harrier wearing the Saint Laurent 'Y' tote (Image credit: Saint Laurent)

Naturally, it's been worn by trendsetters like Bella Hadid and Charli XCX, but with its classic construction and supple leather, it can easily be slotted into more minimalist wardrobes.

Given its timelessness, it's little surprise that the 'Y'—which has been a brand hallmark since the seventies—draws from the Saint Laurent archives.

Iris Law wearing the Saint Laurent 'Y' bag (Image credit: Saint Laurent)

But where once this namesake hallmark was splashed across silk scarves and generally took a more logo-centric approach, today, the 'Y' can be glimpsed through subtle stitching that forms the very structure of this oversized tote. The result is both timeless and modern.

Sofia Richie wearing the Saint Laurent 'Y' tote (Image credit: Saint Laurent)

Practical, chic, and oh-so-wearable, the Y tote exemplifies that other hackneyed saying: "effortlessly elegant". No wonder, everyone is clamouring to get one.

Buy the Saint Laurent 'Y' tote bag