All my favourite celebrities are wearing this Saint Laurent tote
Bella Hadid, Charli XCX, and Zoë Kravitz put the ‘Y’ back in Saint Laurent
Haven't you heard? Big bags are in, and the style that everyone (and by everyone I mean, everyone, or at least Sofia Richie, Rosé, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Harrier, Iris Law, Devon Lee Carlson, Talia Ryder, and Song Jia) is wearing is Saint Laurent's 'Y' tote.
Despite only being available to purchase this month, Saint Laurent's 'Y' bag is already this season's most sought-after accessory, and it has pleasing staying power, too. Dare I say it, it deserves the much-coveted moniker, "an investment".
Naturally, it's been worn by trendsetters like Bella Hadid and Charli XCX, but with its classic construction and supple leather, it can easily be slotted into more minimalist wardrobes.
Given its timelessness, it's little surprise that the 'Y'—which has been a brand hallmark since the seventies—draws from the Saint Laurent archives.
But where once this namesake hallmark was splashed across silk scarves and generally took a more logo-centric approach, today, the 'Y' can be glimpsed through subtle stitching that forms the very structure of this oversized tote. The result is both timeless and modern.
Practical, chic, and oh-so-wearable, the Y tote exemplifies that other hackneyed saying: "effortlessly elegant". No wonder, everyone is clamouring to get one.
Buy the Saint Laurent 'Y' tote bag
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
