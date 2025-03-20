Cherry red is here to stay and may even be a full-blown aesthetic shift

I never thought I’d say this, but I am officially over beige. The ‘clean girl’ aesthetic aka the pinnacle of effortless, barely there beauty has started to feel, well… a little too clean. And it turns out I am not the only one.

Heralded as one of Pinterest Predicts Trends of 2025, if you’ve been anywhere near social media lately, you’ve probably noticed cherry red dominating your feed. I am talking everywhere— be it lips, nails, bags, and even martini glasses. This pop of colour has always been around (I am thinking cherry red nails ) but the way fashion brands have capitalised on the trend is proving to have real staying power in our wardrobes.

We first saw this with Bottega Veneta— the sardine bag in cherry red first launched in 2022 and instantly became the ‘it’ bag. Meanwhile, Gucci and Max Mara love the colour as much as we do with Max Mara sending its Autumn/Winter 2025 models down the catwalk head-to-toe.

But it's not just fashion— LFW 2025 street-style beauty looks have convinced me that ‘clean girl’ looks are out for this spring. Beauty brands are not shying away and embracing the cherry beauty with Glossier’s black cherry collection dropping earlier this year and Elemis releasing a new cherry cleansing balm.

So the question is- is cherry red just a seasonal obsession or a full-blown aesthetic shift? Pinterest searches for "cherry vibe" are up 325%, while even “cherry martini” (yes even our drinks are getting in on the trend) has seen an 80% rise.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, creators are tapping into this trend by transforming their hair into cherry red and posting tutorials on how to ask your hair stylist for the perfect cherry shade.

And even though the hair trend is quite recent, some of our favorite celebrities have embraced it for a long time— who can forget Rihanna’s early 2000s red hair era or when Dua Lipa stunned the Grammy’s red carpet in her classic red hair in 2023.

For a generation that is all about self-expression and identity through maximalist style and is drifting away from soft minimalism, this trend seems like a byproduct of a wider cultural shift. Cherry red has always been linked with confidence, passion, and power, and might be becoming the new millennial pink. If the 2010s belonged to millennial pink, the early 2020s were dominated by Barbie pink— thanks to the Greta Gerwig blockbuster that drenched the world in hyper-feminine fuchsia.

Millennial pink was soft, approachable, and tied to the rise of tumblr-core femininity. Then came Barbie pink— louder, campier, and a direct rejection of the ‘clean girl’ neutral palette. And while both pinks define whimsy and femininity, Cherry red is about taking control and being bold whether that’s through a powerful high street handbag , a bold lip, or a statement manicure.

Below I’ve curated a list of the season’s best cherry red pieces from fashion to beauty and home, there is something for you here.

