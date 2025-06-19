For many years now, summer dresses have been heralded as the ultimate wardrobe staple for easy and effortless summer dressing. In part down to their throw-on-and-go quality, as well as their ability to always offer a sense of polish, they’ve become a go-to for many of us when it comes to hassle-free yet stylish warm weather dressing.

Until now that is, as in recent months I’ve noticed something — all the cool girls have started ditching their maxi dresses and drop waist styles in favour of another piece. An item that’s no less easy to wear yet offers serious sartorial points, too. Trust me, summer 2025 is all about the balloon jumpsuit.

If you haven’t come across a balloon jumpsuit before now, allow me to introduce you to it. Featuring a loose fit top, usually in a bandeau style, it drapes the body before falling into a cuffed harem style trouser. The effect is both striking yet effortless at the same time which makes this the ideal piece for wearing on hot, sunny days when you want a look that feels elevated yet won’t leave you uncomfortable or overheating.

If you’re wondering how to style this seasons must-have balloon jumpsuit, I’m pleased to say it’s just as easy as wearing your favourite summer dress. Proving it’s a piece that can easily be dressed up are influencers Flavia Stuttgen and Izi Angus, who paired their balloon jumpsuit with minimalist heels for a luxe take. Alternatively however, these jumpsuits also make the perfect pairing for flat sandals on holiday or even with ballet flats for the office.

Plus, if you’re worried about the balloon shape overwhelming your frame, you could even add a simple waist belt to add definition and create a more structured look like Renia Jaz has below.

The only rule when wearing this piece is to wear it with confidence, something that should come easily, as after all, you’re leading the way in chic summer dressing. So, it’s time to get shopping…

Shop the best balloon jumpsuits