I’m Calling it Now — The Balloon Jumpsuit is the Cool Girl's Answer to Effortless Summer Dressing

It’s time to ditch your summer dresses

Balloon Jumpsuit Flavia Stuttgen Izi Angus
(Image credit: @iziangus, @flaviastuttgen)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris's avatar
By
published
in Features

For many years now, summer dresses have been heralded as the ultimate wardrobe staple for easy and effortless summer dressing. In part down to their throw-on-and-go quality, as well as their ability to always offer a sense of polish, they’ve become a go-to for many of us when it comes to hassle-free yet stylish warm weather dressing.

Until now that is, as in recent months I’ve noticed something — all the cool girls have started ditching their maxi dresses and drop waist styles in favour of another piece. An item that’s no less easy to wear yet offers serious sartorial points, too. Trust me, summer 2025 is all about the balloon jumpsuit.

Balloon jumpsuit @iziangus

(Image credit: @iziangus)

If you haven’t come across a balloon jumpsuit before now, allow me to introduce you to it. Featuring a loose fit top, usually in a bandeau style, it drapes the body before falling into a cuffed harem style trouser. The effect is both striking yet effortless at the same time which makes this the ideal piece for wearing on hot, sunny days when you want a look that feels elevated yet won’t leave you uncomfortable or overheating.

@flaviastuttgen balloon jumpsuit

(Image credit: @flaviastuttgen)

If you’re wondering how to style this seasons must-have balloon jumpsuit, I’m pleased to say it’s just as easy as wearing your favourite summer dress. Proving it’s a piece that can easily be dressed up are influencers Flavia Stuttgen and Izi Angus, who paired their balloon jumpsuit with minimalist heels for a luxe take. Alternatively however, these jumpsuits also make the perfect pairing for flat sandals on holiday or even with ballet flats for the office.

Plus, if you’re worried about the balloon shape overwhelming your frame, you could even add a simple waist belt to add definition and create a more structured look like Renia Jaz has below.

A post shared by Renia Jaz (@venswifestyle)

A photo posted by on

The only rule when wearing this piece is to wear it with confidence, something that should come easily, as after all, you’re leading the way in chic summer dressing. So, it’s time to get shopping…

Shop the best balloon jumpsuits

Rat & Boa Sicily Jumpsuit
Rat & Boa
Sicily Jumpsuit

Yes, Rat & Boa's jumpsuit does have pockets.

Jacquemus Melao Jumpsuit
Jacquemus
Melao Jumpsuit

Jacquemus balloon jumpsuit is an influencer favourite.

Zara Pleated Jumpsuit
Zara
Pleated Jumpsuit

Bandeau isn't the only way to go - Zara's cami style jumpsuit offers a little more support while still channeling that signature balloon shape.

Mango Strapless Jumpsuit with Puffed Hem
Mango
Strapless Jumpsuit with Puffed Hem

Mango's balloon jumpsuit offers both comfort and style.

ASOS Modal Bandeau Bubble Hem Jumpsuit
ASOS
Modal Bandeau Bubble Hem Jumpsuit

This dark red style will look great worn with metallic accessories.

Jacquemus Off-White La Croisière 'La Combinaison Calisson' Jumpsuit
Jacquemus
La Combinaison Calisson Jumpsuit

Who needs a polka dot print dress when you can have Jacquemus' jumpsuit.

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.