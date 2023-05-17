The Princess of Wales just stepped out wearing H&M (yes, really!)

From Zara (opens in new tab) to Karen Millen (opens in new tab), Mango (opens in new tab) and more, the Princess of Wales is certainly no stranger to high-street brands. In fact, the royal often steps out wearing high-street looks, proving that in fact you can find attainable, affordable items that can still look fit for a queen (or in this instance, a Princess (opens in new tab)).

Further proving her penchant for the high street, Princess Kate stepped out yesterday wearing a bright spring look that seamlessly merged both designer and high-street items. Appearing in Bath for a visit to the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, Middleton went for a high-low look which was comprised of an LK Bennett blazer and H&M top, worn alongside trousers from Alexander McQueen and a handbag from Victoria Beckham.

The Princess of Wales finished her outfit with shoes from the sustainable trainer brand, Veja.

(Image credit: Getty)

While this is certainly not a rarity, it is refreshing to see the royal opting for attainable high-street items when she has access to the world's top luxury brands and designer buys. It is also interesting to note, that Kate's entire outfit was made up of items she has worn before.

Middleton's H&M top, LK Bennett Blazer, Veja Trainers and Alexander McQueen trousers were all repeat wears.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This is becoming the norm for the Princess of Wales, who has recently made quite the habit of outfit repeating. At the King's Coronation Garden Party (opens in new tab) last week, Kate wore the exact same look she wore to Royal Ascot in 2019, while earlier in the weekend she re-wore an Alexander McQueen suit which had previously been worn in January.

Unfortunately, Middleton's exact H&M top is sold out, but we've scoured the brand's website to find the most similar item available online. Plus, we've also shopped out the rest of Middleton's look below to make it very easy if you wish to replicate her outfit.

Keep scrolling to shop The Princess of Wales' outfit from yesterday.

Shop The Princess Of Wales' most recent look: