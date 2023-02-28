Kate Middleton just stepped out in a £20 Zara skirt

From her most popular looks (opens in new tab) to her divisive accessories (opens in new tab), here at Marie Claire, we like to keep a close eye on the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton's outfits. The royal is often seen in long camel coats (opens in new tab) and wardrobe classics (opens in new tab) in keeping with her timeless aesthetic.

While many of her looks can often be credited back to luxury or contemporary designers, every now and then Princess Kate treats us with a look that she's found on the high street and that is exactly what she has done today.

The Princess of Wales stepped out this morning on a visit to South Wales wearing a patterned, houndstooth midi skirt from Zara.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to Royal Fashion Police (the Instagram account that tracks all royal outfits), Middleton's skirt retails for just £19.99. Middleton paired her skirt alongside a white bespoke coat from Alexander Mcqueen and a white roll neck jumper.

To finish the look, the Princess of Wales added a Mulberry England top handle bag, bespoke boots by Gianvito Rossi and Faux Diamond & Pearl Drop Earrings by Heavenly London (opens in new tab).

Sadly, Middleton's exact skirt is already sold out, though Zara has several similar options online.

A post shared by Royal Fashion Police (@royalfashionpolice) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

On the runways right now (opens in new tab), we're seeing a shift from slim silhouettes to A-line skirts and evidently, Middleton is already taping into the trend. We predict A-line skirts will be big news come Autumn/Winter 2023 (opens in new tab), and of course, a royal championing the trend will only work to further enhance its popularity.

Keep scrolling to shop other midi skirt options available at Zara and recreate the royal's look today.

Shop Zara midi skirts: