The Princess of Wales just stepped out in a gingham blazer from Zara

After spending last week in Jordan to attend the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, The Princess of Wales is back on home soil and has already resumed her royal duties.

Today, the Princess was seen out in Windsor for a visit to the Windsor Family Hub. The Windsor Family Hub is a not-for-profit that provides children's services.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales opted for a dressed-down look which included a double-breasted, blue gingham blazer and a pair of cigarette trousers. The royal then finished the look with a white T-shirt and pointed-toe ballet flats.

As we have come to expect from the Princess of Wales, this outfit is a total classic and the kind of versatile look that would feel appropriate no matter the occasion.

The royal has mastered the art of the high-low dressing and on this occasion, she opted for a Zara blazer with a t-shirt from Ralph Lauren and L.K Bennett trousers. In the footwear department, Princess Catherine went for shoes by UK-based brand Emmy London and finished her look with sparkly jewels from Mappin & Webb.

Sadly, the Zara blazer is already sold out, but many of the other peices in her look are still available to purchase.

We love the Princess' decision to go for gingham today, and this feel like a particularly appropriate choice given we're now approaching summer.

As far as prints are concerned, there are few that epitomise the season quite like gingham. The pattern is enterally popular, returning year after year to herald the beginning of summer. Of course, it should come as little surprise that gingham prints were seen all over the Spring/Summer 2023 runways, from Acne Studios to Chanel, Coach and Paul & Joe.

If The Princess of Wales' outfit has left you feeling inspired and you're looking to add to your wardrobe, we have shopped out the available items below. We've also added our favourite blue gingham pieces to get you in the mood for summer.

