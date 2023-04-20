Kate Middleton just stepped out in a spring-ready dress and it's from the high street

Now that spring is here, if you're looking for some outfit inspiration, look no further than Kate Middleton's latest look. The royal (opens in new tab) stepped out today in Birmingham amongst the blue skies to meet with future leaders in the arts and creative industries.

Appearing alongside her husband Prince William (opens in new tab), for the occasion The Princess of Wales opted for a burgundy-coloured midi dress, styled alongside heels in the exact same colour. The dress featured trench coat (opens in new tab) detailing on the top, with a waist tie and a pleated skirt.

(Image credit: Karen Millen)

Designed by Karen Millen, the item also happens to be from the high street and retails for £229. Sadly, the exact burgundy style Middleton is wearing in these photos has already sold out but the same dress is currently available in black, green and beige colourways. You can also shop the look in a petite variation (opens in new tab) if you happen to be 5'4" or under.

By way of accessories, Middleton kept it relatively minimalist but added a pair of earrings to her look by the French label (opens in new tab) Sezane.

This is not the first time The Princess of Wales has been spotted in a look by Karen Millen. In fact, just last October she was seen in a yellow midi dress (opens in new tab) by the label while visiting a maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital.

(Image credit: Getty)

On that occasion, Middleton paired her look alongside navy heeled pumps and a similarly coloured clutch bag.

The beauty of these Karen Millen designs is that the looks are completely timeless and void of any transient trends. This means, if you choose to invest in Kate Middleton's dress below you can rest assured you will keep it for years and wear it to a number of different occasions.

Whether it be to the office, or even to a winter wedding, these dresses will stand the test of time.

Keep scrolling to shop Kate Middleton's exact dress below.

Shop Kate Middleton's Midi Trench Dress by Karen Millen: