Catherine, Princess of Wales steps out wearing a Mango knit midi dress

Yesterday, Catherine, Princess of Wales visited the Colham Manor Children's Centre, as a part of her work with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. During her visit, Middleton joined a mother-and-baby group, speaking to mothers about their experiences with mental health (opens in new tab).

A wonderful first visit with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance this morning, seeing its work and the benefit a holistic approach brings to so many mothers and families. pic.twitter.com/fAfX4ogbXsNovember 9, 2022 See more

For the occasion, Kate opted to wear an all-tonal look, pairing a long green coat alongside a ribbed knit dress in the same shade. While we often spot Middleton in various designer wares (she was recently seen in a vintage Chanel jacket (opens in new tab) for example), yesterday's look was surprisingly accessible.

Middleton's dress was from Spanish retailer Mango and retails for just £ 35.99, while her coat was from British label Hobbs. Kate completed her look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels and a croc effect clutch by Jimmy Choo.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty ) Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton wear Hobbs coat. (Image credit: Getty ) Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton wears Mango knit dress.

It appears that Kate has certainly been playing into the tonal dressing trend of late, as earlier this week she appeared at a rugby event dressed in a red and burgundy tonal look, and last week was spotted in an all-camel outfit. For that occasion, she paired a camel coat alongside another knit midi dress.

Could this be Middleton's secret to the ultimate easy Autumn outfit formula? If so, it sure does seem to be working for her.

Sadly, Kate's exact Mango dress already seems to be sold out, yet you can always sign up to the brand's waiting list (opens in new tab) and be informed if they happen to restock the style.

If you'd still like to emulate the royal's looks, you can shop some equally chic Mango knit midi dresses below.

Shop Mango knit midi dresses:

