Kate Middleton just recycled her best Zara dress

Although she must have dozens of designers falling over backwards to dress her, Kate Middleton isn’t averse to a good high-street buy.

She proved it during the World Cup when she supported the England team with a red Zara blazer, and she hammered the point home yesterday during a university visit in London.

The Duchess headed to University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies to discuss a new holistic study with researches, and chose to recycle an old Zara dress for it.

The black and white checked midi dress features a pleated skirt, chunky belt and pussy bow detail at the top, and Kate paired it with grey faux croc heels.

The dress is from Zara’s AW20 collection, however you can still find it on eBay for around £80 (the price tag naturally hiked up after Kate stepped out in it).

Or you can shop from the similar styles I’ve found above. Kate discussed the new study, which will look at the holistic development of children, a cause close to her heart.