Step aside Barbie pink, according to The Princess of Wales, this is actually the shade of the season

Princess-approved.

The Princess of Wales wear green outfit at Wimbledon
(Image credit: Getty)
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
published

There is no denying that the colour pink is virtually inescapable at the moment. From Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour to just about every post on social media, the vibrant shade has become omnipresent across all corners of both the internet and the fashion industry. 

From celebrities to influencers and general fashion enthusiasts, many are declaring that pink is the shade of the summer season. Though if you look to the wardrobe of The Princess of Wales, it seems the royal has other ideas. 

(Image credit: Getty)

From the front row at Wimbledon to the carriage ride at Trooping The Colour, The Princess of Wales has proven that this season she's advocating for one shade, and (spoiler alert!) it's not pink. 

Indeed, green has become the royal's go-to for summer 2023, with Princess Kate wearing the colour on several special occasions over the last few months. 

The Princess of Wales wears a green outfit and hat at the Trooping of Colour 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Over the weekend, The Princess of Wales wore not one, but two green looks while attending Wimbledon. For Day 13 of the tennis tournament, she wore a lime green belted midi dress by designer Self Portrait, while on Day 14 the royal opted for an emerald green cap sleeve dress by Roland Mouret. 

(Image credit: Getty)

Princess Kate made a total of three appearances at Wimbledon this year, and interestingly wore green every single time. Earlier in the tournament, on Day 2, the royal wore a green blazer and white skirt outfit, which many credited as an homage to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon, one of the best dressed celebrities at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, it is extremely evident that green is the colour The Princess of Wales is favouring right now, as it is even appearing across her more casual attire. (Case in point: last month she was spotted in a Cefinn shirt dress during a visit to Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton, England). 

Kate Middleton wears Cefinn green printed shirt dress

(Image credit: Getty)

From pastel iterations to saturated hues, The Princess of Wales has declared that green is very much in right now, and we couldn't agree more. 

If you're feeling the fatigue of Barbiecore brights, then this shade might just be the perfect antidote. Keep scrolling to shop green fashion items inspired by The Princess of Wales, including two of the exact dresses she wore to Wimbledon. 

Shop green products inspired by The Princess Of Wales:

Roland Mouret Ruffle-bodice cady midi dress
Roland Mouret Ruffle-bodice cady midi dress

Princess Kate's exact dress. 

Balmain Double-breasted grain de poudre wool blazer
Balmain Double-breasted grain de poudre wool blazer

Self Portrait Lime Boucle Chiffon Midi Dress
Self Portrait Lime Boucle Chiffon Midi Dress

Princess Kate's exact dress. 

Alexander McQueen Double-breasted wool blazer
Alexander McQueen Double-breasted wool blazer

Cefinn Francesca Midi Dress
Cefinn Francesca Midi Dress

Ganni Layered organic cotton-voile blazer
Ganni Layered organic cotton-voile blazer

Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

