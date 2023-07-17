Step aside Barbie pink, according to The Princess of Wales, this is actually the shade of the season
Princess-approved.
There is no denying that the colour pink is virtually inescapable at the moment. From Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour to just about every post on social media, the vibrant shade has become omnipresent across all corners of both the internet and the fashion industry.
From celebrities to influencers and general fashion enthusiasts, many are declaring that pink is the shade of the summer season. Though if you look to the wardrobe of The Princess of Wales, it seems the royal has other ideas.
From the front row at Wimbledon to the carriage ride at Trooping The Colour, The Princess of Wales has proven that this season she's advocating for one shade, and (spoiler alert!) it's not pink.
Indeed, green has become the royal's go-to for summer 2023, with Princess Kate wearing the colour on several special occasions over the last few months.
Over the weekend, The Princess of Wales wore not one, but two green looks while attending Wimbledon. For Day 13 of the tennis tournament, she wore a lime green belted midi dress by designer Self Portrait, while on Day 14 the royal opted for an emerald green cap sleeve dress by Roland Mouret.
Princess Kate made a total of three appearances at Wimbledon this year, and interestingly wore green every single time. Earlier in the tournament, on Day 2, the royal wore a green blazer and white skirt outfit, which many credited as an homage to Princess Diana.
Of course, it is extremely evident that green is the colour The Princess of Wales is favouring right now, as it is even appearing across her more casual attire. (Case in point: last month she was spotted in a Cefinn shirt dress during a visit to Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton, England).
From pastel iterations to saturated hues, The Princess of Wales has declared that green is very much in right now, and we couldn't agree more.
If you're feeling the fatigue of Barbiecore brights, then this shade might just be the perfect antidote. Keep scrolling to shop green fashion items inspired by The Princess of Wales, including two of the exact dresses she wore to Wimbledon.
Shop green products inspired by The Princess Of Wales:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
