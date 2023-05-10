If The Princess Of Wales' most recent outfit looks familiar, this is why

Continuing the royal festivities, yesterday King Charles (opens in new tab) hosted a Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Of course, many members of the royal family were in attendance to celebrate the occasion.

However, if you saw images of The Princess of Wales at the event and felt as if you were having déjà vu (opens in new tab), you are not alone. I too, thought the images look oddly familiar.

The royal was dressed in a pale blue blouse and skirt by Ellie Saab, alongside a flower-adorned Philip Treacy hat. Middleton wore her hair in a polished up-do and carried a metallic clutch, which perfectly matched her Gianvitto Rossi metallic pumps.

(Image credit: Getty)

Middleton was the picture of elegance, though the reason this look may have felt familiar is because The Princess wore the exact same outfit to Royal Ascot in 2019. In fact, the look was the same right down to the hairstyle and accessories. The only difference is, four years later Middleton chose to swap out her earrings for a different pair, though aside from that the looks seem to be exactly the same.

As the saying goes, "If it isn't broken, don't fix it."

(Image credit: Getty)

Middleton has been rewearing and restyling (opens in new tab)quite a lot of her wardrobe recently, and we have to say, it feels extremely refreshing to see the royal champion a more sustainable approach (opens in new tab) to fashion. While once, the idea of public outfit repeating was a faux pas, The Princess of Wales is proving that it is in fact chic to repeat.

The Princess did the same at the King's Coronation concert on Sunday, rewearing an Alexander McQueen suit that she had previously worn earlier this year. The striking suit features a padded shoulder silhouette and asymmetric hem and was previously worn to a BAFTAs launch, before becoming her outfit of choice for the Coronation concert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales at the BAFTAs launch in January. (Image credit: Getty)

The Princess of Wales has evidently become a more conscious consumer in recent years, with an affinity for making more sustainable choices when it comes to fashion. In fact, just last year the royal rented a dress from the clothing rental platform HURR (opens in new tab), when attending the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston (opens in new tab). We love to see it.

Keep scrolling to shop The Princess of Wales' Alexander McQueen suit below, as well as some other pale blue royal-inspired pieces.

Shop The Princess Of Wales' Alexander McQueen Suit:

(opens in new tab) Alexander McQueen Asymmetric blazer £1590 at MyTheresa (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Alexander McQueen Mid-rise flared crêpe pants £690 at MyTheresa (opens in new tab)

Shop pale blue, royal-inspired looks: