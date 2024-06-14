Jorts are having a revival and these 5 looks prove they totally belong in 2024

2024 seems to be in competition to bring back as many controversial fashion trends as possible and, if the latest trend to take hold is anything to go by, I’d say it’s winning. Thankfully I have to admit, this is one item I’m actually pretty happy to see making a comeback, as unlike some of the less wearable trends that have somehow found their way back into our wardrobes (butterfly tops and circle belts, I’m looking at you), the revival of the jort, or jean short, is actually a welcome addition to my wardrobe.

You see where the jort excels is in its versatility. Not only can they easily be dressed up or down and for a multitude of occasions but they’re also perfect for all weathers, from the current changeable summer we seem to be having to sunnier days that are hopefully on the horizon. Plus, they come in a variety of washes, from chic dark denim to more relaxed light washes and even ecru and white, meaning there's plenty of options available.

(Image credit: @harliebriggsart_)

One thing I will say about 2024's take on the jort, is that length is key. While in the past it's been anything goes, this season the jort falls in a very select area: at the knee or an inch or so either side. Hotpants or denim micro shorts are definitely off the table (at least for now) and, when it comes to fit, the best jorts fall loose at the leg for a boyish charm.

Still need convincing or wondering how to wear jorts in 2024? Well what better way to show just how great they are than by compiling an edit of jort outfit inspiration from all my favourite influencers. Think of this as the ultimate jort outfit Pinterest board…

How to wear jorts in 2024

1. With a menswear twist

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Blue denim jorts like these give off a boyish feel which makes them the perfect pairing for menswear inspired pieces like an oversized blazer and loafers.

2. With elegant seperates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White denim is a summer staple so why not pair your white denim jorts with other key summer pieces, like a light linen shirt and basket bag. While I love Ellie's addition of low heels give this look an elevated feel, it would also look great with simple sandals too for a day of sightseeing so don't be afraid to mix it up and see what works best for you.

3. With eclectic pairings

A post shared by Lisa Ing (@lisaingmarinelli) A photo posted by on

Lisa Ing is a pro at bringing together pieces you'd never normally expect and this jorts outfit is proof of how expertly she does it. By sticking to a muted colour palette she gives the look a vintage feel however the addition of a colour pop bag and heeled mules take the look out of the 70's and into 2024. Chic!

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. With summer basics

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

If you're looking for a fuss-free summer look, this one from Rachael Keegan should provide ample inspiration. By sticking to a monochrome colour palette alongside her jorts, she keeps the look classic while her raffia basket bag adds an element of softness.

5. With your swimwear

A post shared by Emili Sindlev (@emilisindlev) A photo posted by on

Jorts and swimwear are a match made in fashion heaven especially if you're looking for an easy holiday day look. To avoid any uncomfortableness, size up and wear them slung round your waist like Emili for fun nod to the 90's.