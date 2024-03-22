White jeans aren't just for summer - as these 5 transitional looks prove

If there’s one item in our wardrobe that’s synonymous with summer (after the summer dress and swimwear, that is) it’s white denim, and white jeans in particular. While they’re most definitely a staple when bbq season and pub garden outings roll around, many of us (myself included) disregard the style during the cooler months, in favour of classic blue and black iterations. Just a quick scroll on my recent instagram explore page however and I'm rethinking everything I thought I knew about the humble white jean.

You see, in the past few months, many of my favourite influencers and celebs have been ditching blue denim in favour of something a little lighter, and with it, proving that a great pair of white jeans may just be the transitional wardrobe piece I didn't know I needed.

When it came to styling, while everyone put their own spin on the piece, they did however all have a few things in common and they’re definitely worth making note of if you’re in the market for a new pair of white jeans. First, skinny jeans are most definitely out, so whether you opt for a straight, wide leg or even a barrel style ensure the fit is nice and loose. Secondly, you don’t need to stick to bright white to make the look work, everything from icy tones to warm ecru shades are a winner. And lastly, don’t be afraid to look for styles with added details like pleats or detailed stitching to elevate your white jeans to a whole new level.

So, now you know what to shop for, you’re probably wondering just how to style white jeans for this current uncertain weather we’re having. Well lucky for you, I’ve pulled together 5 of the best ways to style white jeans right now. Keep scrolling for all the inspo you need…

How to style white jeans

1. Denim on denim

If you’re looking for a weekend ready way to style white jeans, Lisa Ing is here providing the ultimate inspiration. By pairing the jeans with a denim jacket in a contrasting print, she’s created a fun twist on double denim that still feels wearable thanks to the coordinating fabrics.

2. With a pop of colour

While white jeans undoubtedly pair extremely well with other neutrals, it’s not to say they can’t look great with colour too. Unlike blue denim which must work in harmony with contrasting colours, white denim provides a blank canvas to build upon meaning you can go bright and bold without any need to overthink. I’m a big fan of Julie Sarinana’s pop of red here, both in her jumper but also her bright ballet flats.

3. With Breton stripes

Breton stripes and white jeans are a match made in nautical inspired heaven, and it’s the perfect way to introduce white denim into your wardrobe now. Simply pair with your favourite Breton knit and layer a jacket that can easily be shed if the sun does make a surprise appearance. Plus boots of course because April showers are always a possibility too.

4. With neutrals

This look screams luxury, due in part to the combination of rich neutral tones and sleek, simple silhouettes. Unlike the other white jean styles in this edit, these feature a chic pleat down each leg, which offers a smarter, more tailored finish, ideal if you want to give white jeans a more formal feel. In spring, simply switch the jumper for a sleeveless sweater vest and add an oversized chocolate toned blazer.