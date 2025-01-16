Trust me, these are hands down *the* best 15 pieces to shop on the high street this week

It is *checks calendar* still January…so if you’re still keeping up with your resolutions, avoiding alcohol and sticking to a workout regime — well done you! All that hard work surely deserves a reward, right?

Right. We know there’s often too much month and not enough pay cheque when it comes to the first month of the year, but that’s why we’ve scoured the high street for the best fashion forward pieces on offer this week to put a spring in your step.

From loafers, barrel-leg jeans and furry jackets, there's no trend left unturned. Just one key piece can transform your entire wardrobe — and the new year is the perfect time to experiment with a new style.

Happy lunch break shopping.

Shop the best of the high street

& Other Stories Faux Fur Collar Coat £245 at & Other Stories Shaggy penny lane coats are having a real moment. This one from & Other Stories nails the trend perfectly, and will live in your wardrobe for years to come.

Uniqlo Smooth Cotton Relaxed Polo Jumper £34.90 at Uniqlo Move over blokecore, the rugby shirt has officially replaced the football shirt. This knitted version from Uniqlo is incredibly chic. Pair with a slip skirt and ballet pumps for a feminine edge.

COS Minimal Suede Trainers £95 at COS As with every trend, there comes a backlash. And whilst sales of Adidas Sambas are showing no signs of waning, there is a new kid on the block, the minimalist suede trainer. These are under £100 and will no hang around. This is not a drill.

Jigsaw Viscose Drape Cape Top £155 at Jigsaw This draped top from Jigsaw looks like a designer piece. The contrasting colours are super eye-catching, and this would instantly level up any outfit.

H&M Pony Hair Leather Loafers £84.99 at H&M Loafers are Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner approved footwear for 2025. This leopard print pair from H&M are a real stand out item, while being super comfortable.

M&S Cord Collared Relaxed Jacket £45 at M&S Barn jackets were huge in 2024 — and the trend will continue well into 2025. This cropped version from M&S looks much more expensive than the price tag it comes with.

Massimo Dutti Printed Leather Bucket Bag £299 at Massimo Dutti This cow-hide bucket bag from Massimo Dutti will add a pop of print to any outfit.

Zara Shirt With Bows £27.99 at Zara Bows are a trend that simply continue to grow in popularity. This shirt from Zara is a super cute and subtle way to tap into the trend. Wear with jeans or leather trousers.

Mango Zebra Print Flared Dress £79.99 at Mango The flared sleeves and hem of this dress give it real impact — and that's before we talk about the zebra print. Wear with knee high boots for every day chic.

Cos Micro Dahlia Bag £40 at Cos Consider me obsessed with the all-over ruffles of this mini top handle bag from Cos. The texture will add interest to any outfit and don't let the small size fool you — it's surprisingly roomy.

M&S Lyocell Blend High Waisted Barrel Ankle Grazer Jeans £49.50 at M&S Jennifer Lopez has made baggy, seamed jeans her winter uniform. You can do the same for a fraction of the price with this pair from M&S.

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Chimney Jumper £129 at Arket This jumper is a masterclass in how to stay chic and cosy at the same time. Perfect January vibes.

Reiss Jersey Ribbed Flared Mini Dress in Burgundy £128 at Reiss Burgundy is the colour for winter. We love this flared mini dress from Reiss.

John Lewis Parkes Leather Biker Boots, Black £129 at John Lewis A pair of biker boots are a wardrobe neccessity — this chunky style from John Lewis would look great with a wool dress.

Whistles Olive Tamina Short Shearling Coat £1,095 at Whistles This Whistles shearling coat is pricey, but it's seriously stylish. We love the olive shade and button up front.