Trust me, these are hands down *the* best 15 pieces to shop on the high street this week
I've done the trawling so you don't have to
It is *checks calendar* still January…so if you’re still keeping up with your resolutions, avoiding alcohol and sticking to a workout regime — well done you! All that hard work surely deserves a reward, right?
Right. We know there’s often too much month and not enough pay cheque when it comes to the first month of the year, but that’s why we’ve scoured the high street for the best fashion forward pieces on offer this week to put a spring in your step.
From loafers, barrel-leg jeans and furry jackets, there's no trend left unturned. Just one key piece can transform your entire wardrobe — and the new year is the perfect time to experiment with a new style.
Happy lunch break shopping.
Shop the best of the high street
Shaggy penny lane coats are having a real moment. This one from & Other Stories nails the trend perfectly, and will live in your wardrobe for years to come.
Move over blokecore, the rugby shirt has officially replaced the football shirt. This knitted version from Uniqlo is incredibly chic. Pair with a slip skirt and ballet pumps for a feminine edge.
As with every trend, there comes a backlash. And whilst sales of Adidas Sambas are showing no signs of waning, there is a new kid on the block, the minimalist suede trainer. These are under £100 and will no hang around. This is not a drill.
This draped top from Jigsaw looks like a designer piece. The contrasting colours are super eye-catching, and this would instantly level up any outfit.
Loafers are Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner approved footwear for 2025. This leopard print pair from H&M are a real stand out item, while being super comfortable.
Barn jackets were huge in 2024 — and the trend will continue well into 2025. This cropped version from M&S looks much more expensive than the price tag it comes with.
This cow-hide bucket bag from Massimo Dutti will add a pop of print to any outfit.
Bows are a trend that simply continue to grow in popularity. This shirt from Zara is a super cute and subtle way to tap into the trend. Wear with jeans or leather trousers.
The flared sleeves and hem of this dress give it real impact — and that's before we talk about the zebra print. Wear with knee high boots for every day chic.
Consider me obsessed with the all-over ruffles of this mini top handle bag from Cos. The texture will add interest to any outfit and don't let the small size fool you — it's surprisingly roomy.
Jennifer Lopez has made baggy, seamed jeans her winter uniform. You can do the same for a fraction of the price with this pair from M&S.
This jumper is a masterclass in how to stay chic and cosy at the same time. Perfect January vibes.
Burgundy is the colour for winter. We love this flared mini dress from Reiss.
A pair of biker boots are a wardrobe neccessity — this chunky style from John Lewis would look great with a wool dress.
This Whistles shearling coat is pricey, but it's seriously stylish. We love the olive shade and button up front.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
-
Resistance band Pilates workouts are trending - 6 PTs swear by for boosting muscle and mood from home
Stretch your Pilates workout to the next level with the humble resistance band
By Frances Daniels
-
I kicked off 2025 with Yoga with Adriene’s 7-day prana challenge - and it’s been invaluable in helping me find balance and calm
Slow and steady wins the race...
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
As a rule, I always buy affordable moisturisers, but I can't deny the transformative effects of this £206 cream
I’m hooked for the rest of the cold snap...
By Nessa Humayun