Trust me, these are hands down *the* best 15 pieces to shop on the high street this week

I've done the trawling so you don't have to

M&amp;S, Mango, H&amp;M
(Image credit: M&S, Mango, H&M)
Rebecca Jane Hill
It is *checks calendar* still January…so if you’re still keeping up with your resolutions, avoiding alcohol and sticking to a workout regime — well done you! All that hard work surely deserves a reward, right?

Right. We know there’s often too much month and not enough pay cheque when it comes to the first month of the year, but that’s why we’ve scoured the high street for the best fashion forward pieces on offer this week to put a spring in your step.

From loafers, barrel-leg jeans and furry jackets, there's no trend left unturned. Just one key piece can transform your entire wardrobe — and the new year is the perfect time to experiment with a new style.

Happy lunch break shopping.

Shop the best of the high street

Faux Fur Collar Coat
& Other Stories Faux Fur Collar Coat

Shaggy penny lane coats are having a real moment. This one from & Other Stories nails the trend perfectly, and will live in your wardrobe for years to come.

Smooth Cotton Relaxed Polo Jumper (stripe)
Uniqlo Smooth Cotton Relaxed Polo Jumper

Move over blokecore, the rugby shirt has officially replaced the football shirt. This knitted version from Uniqlo is incredibly chic. Pair with a slip skirt and ballet pumps for a feminine edge.

Minimal Suede Trainers
COS Minimal Suede Trainers

As with every trend, there comes a backlash. And whilst sales of Adidas Sambas are showing no signs of waning, there is a new kid on the block, the minimalist suede trainer. These are under £100 and will no hang around. This is not a drill.

Jigsaw Viscose Drape Cape Top
Jigsaw Viscose Drape Cape Top

This draped top from Jigsaw looks like a designer piece. The contrasting colours are super eye-catching, and this would instantly level up any outfit.

Pony Hair Leather Loafers
H&M Pony Hair Leather Loafers

Loafers are Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner approved footwear for 2025. This leopard print pair from H&M are a real stand out item, while being super comfortable.

Cord Collared Relaxed Jacket
M&S Cord Collared Relaxed Jacket

Barn jackets were huge in 2024 — and the trend will continue well into 2025. This cropped version from M&S looks much more expensive than the price tag it comes with.

Massimo Dutti Printed Leather Bucket Bag
Massimo Dutti Printed Leather Bucket Bag

This cow-hide bucket bag from Massimo Dutti will add a pop of print to any outfit.

Shirt With Bows
Zara Shirt With Bows

Bows are a trend that simply continue to grow in popularity. This shirt from Zara is a super cute and subtle way to tap into the trend. Wear with jeans or leather trousers.

Zebra-Print Flared Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Zebra Print Flared Dress

The flared sleeves and hem of this dress give it real impact — and that's before we talk about the zebra print. Wear with knee high boots for every day chic.

Micro Dahlia Bag
Cos Micro Dahlia Bag

Consider me obsessed with the all-over ruffles of this mini top handle bag from Cos. The texture will add interest to any outfit and don't let the small size fool you — it's surprisingly roomy.

Lyocell Blend High Waisted Barrel Ankle Grazer Jeans
M&S Lyocell Blend High Waisted Barrel Ankle Grazer Jeans

Jennifer Lopez has made baggy, seamed jeans her winter uniform. You can do the same for a fraction of the price with this pair from M&S.

Alpaca-Wool Blend Chimney Jumper
Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Chimney Jumper

This jumper is a masterclass in how to stay chic and cosy at the same time. Perfect January vibes.

Jersey Ribbed Flared Mini Dress in Burgundy
Reiss Jersey Ribbed Flared Mini Dress in Burgundy

Burgundy is the colour for winter. We love this flared mini dress from Reiss.

John Lewis Parkes Leather Biker Boots, Black
John Lewis Parkes Leather Biker Boots, Black

A pair of biker boots are a wardrobe neccessity — this chunky style from John Lewis would look great with a wool dress.

Olive Tamina Short Shearling Coat
Whistles Olive Tamina Short Shearling Coat

This Whistles shearling coat is pricey, but it's seriously stylish. We love the olive shade and button up front.

Frankied Studded Wide Leg Jeans
All Saints Frankied Studded Wide Leg Jeans

These studded jeans can easily be dressed up or down — we love a hard working wardrobe staple.

