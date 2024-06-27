As a shopping editor, I’ve been bombarded with sale content over the past few weeks, and it’s no surprise, as we’re now well into the summer sale period. But just because it’s literally my job to shop online for a living, that doesn’t mean I spend my entire time shopping the sales. I’m actually pretty selective, but saying that, the Massimo Dutti sale is high on my wish list right now.

Massimo Dutti is one of team MC UK’s absolute favourite stores. Sitting somewhere between high street and high end price-wise, the brand’s pieces never fail to deliver when it comes to incredible quality and fashion-forward designs that still feel timeless. So when I heard the brand was having a sale with up to 50% off, I was excited to say the very least.

From chic summer dresses to sleek sandals , statement accessories to elevated basics - the Massimo Dutti sale page has you covered for summer wardrobe essentials. As the sale has just started, the stock levels are still pretty great, so you’ll have first dibs of the lot - but I predict these will sell out in record time, so I’d still act fast.

Here at MC UK, we’re all about shopping mindfully, so we wouldn’t ever recommend pieces we don’t think will stand the test of time and offer the best value for money. Enter: the Massimo Dutti sale, which offers the best of both worlds in the form of timeless, classic pieces at impressively discounted rates. It’s a win-win, if you ask me.

So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop my top sale picks for yourself.

Shop our top Massimo Dutti sale picks

Long textured dress with V-neck detail £169 at Massimo Dutti (was £249) I can't quite believe the price reduction on this elegant maxi dress. Pair with minimalistic sandals and a woven leather bag for an easy elevated outfit.

Woven Nappa leather shoulder bag £129 at Massimo Dutti (was £199) This deep brown woven shoulder bag looks like it costs about 10 times it actual price. It'll see you through countless seasons to come.

Striped poplin shirt £39.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £69.95) Consider this classic oversized shirt the newest addition to your workwear wardrobe.

Mesh ballet flats £69.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £89.95) Red mesh flats have been everywhere this spring/summer. They're hard to find in stock ATM, let alone on sale like these ones are.

Mini leather crossbody bag with knot detail £99.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £149) I'm a huge fan of the knot-detail handle on this mini grab bag. It can be worn cross-body too.

Denim flounce maxi skirt £39.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £69.95) I'm obsessed with denim maxi skirts right now, and this flared one is calling my name.

Leather crossbody bag with woven strap £99.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £149) This chic handbag will add an effortless touch of butter yellow (AKA the colour trend of the season) to your outfit.

Flat multi strap sandals £69.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £89.95) This pair of white strappy sandals + basically any summer dress = a perfect pairing.

Linen blend two tone strappy dress £69.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £129) I just thought you'd like to know that this striped linen dress is basically half price right now.

Open knit strappy top £49.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £99.95) An open knit vest is a summer staple - wear it with wide-leg trousers or as part of a beach cover-up.

Linen shift dress £49.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £89.95) This shade of deep olive will immediately whisk you away to a European province.

Poplin shirt with crossover tie detail £39.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £59.95) Keen to elevate your workwear? Look no further than this tie-waist shirt.

Satin dress with contrast detail £99.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £149) The thick, elongated straps and contrast detailing make this slip dress a modern take on the classic style.

Poplin midi dress with gathered detail £49.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £89.95) This poplin midi dress makes a great addition to your workwear.

Split leather heeled sandals £89.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £119) Pair it with these suede mules which have an AIRFIT insole for extra comfort.

Linen blend boat neck knit jumper £39.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £59.95) I love how this linen-blend knit looks paired with a white maxi skirt - the perfect summer layer.

Pleated dress with tie details £69.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £129) There's a huge reduction on this pleated tiered maxi number

Gold tone hoop earrings £29.95 at Massimo Dutti (was £49.95) These textured hoops are about to be your go-to earrings.