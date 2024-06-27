The Massimo Dutti sale has just dropped - and I’m ready to spend my entire pay check on these 21 pieces
Trust me - it’s good.
As a shopping editor, I’ve been bombarded with sale content over the past few weeks, and it’s no surprise, as we’re now well into the summer sale period. But just because it’s literally my job to shop online for a living, that doesn’t mean I spend my entire time shopping the sales. I’m actually pretty selective, but saying that, the Massimo Dutti sale is high on my wish list right now.
Massimo Dutti is one of team MC UK’s absolute favourite stores. Sitting somewhere between high street and high end price-wise, the brand’s pieces never fail to deliver when it comes to incredible quality and fashion-forward designs that still feel timeless. So when I heard the brand was having a sale with up to 50% off, I was excited to say the very least.
From chic summer dresses to sleek sandals, statement accessories to elevated basics - the Massimo Dutti sale page has you covered for summer wardrobe essentials. As the sale has just started, the stock levels are still pretty great, so you’ll have first dibs of the lot - but I predict these will sell out in record time, so I’d still act fast.
Here at MC UK, we’re all about shopping mindfully, so we wouldn’t ever recommend pieces we don’t think will stand the test of time and offer the best value for money. Enter: the Massimo Dutti sale, which offers the best of both worlds in the form of timeless, classic pieces at impressively discounted rates. It’s a win-win, if you ask me.
So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop my top sale picks for yourself.
Shop our top Massimo Dutti sale picks
I can't quite believe the price reduction on this elegant maxi dress. Pair with minimalistic sandals and a woven leather bag for an easy elevated outfit.
This deep brown woven shoulder bag looks like it costs about 10 times it actual price. It'll see you through countless seasons to come.
Consider this classic oversized shirt the newest addition to your workwear wardrobe.
Red mesh flats have been everywhere this spring/summer. They're hard to find in stock ATM, let alone on sale like these ones are.
I'm a huge fan of the knot-detail handle on this mini grab bag. It can be worn cross-body too.
Nail the jorts trend with this classic white pair.
Planning your next summer wedding guest dress? I'd suggest this sleek silky number that's currently 37% off.
I'm obsessed with denim maxi skirts right now, and this flared one is calling my name.
This chic handbag will add an effortless touch of butter yellow (AKA the colour trend of the season) to your outfit.
This pair of white strappy sandals + basically any summer dress = a perfect pairing.
I just thought you'd like to know that this striped linen dress is basically half price right now.
An open knit vest is a summer staple - wear it with wide-leg trousers or as part of a beach cover-up.
Keen to elevate your workwear? Look no further than this tie-waist shirt.
The thick, elongated straps and contrast detailing make this slip dress a modern take on the classic style.
This poplin midi dress makes a great addition to your workwear.
Pair it with these suede mules which have an AIRFIT insole for extra comfort.
I love how this linen-blend knit looks paired with a white maxi skirt - the perfect summer layer.
