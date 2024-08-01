The high street sales are killing it ATM - 20 expensive-looking pieces under £100 from COS, H&M, Arket and Mango that I’m currently eyeing up
Timeless staples for less
As a shopping editor, it’s my job to browse through the best fashion stores online - from high street to high end - so I know an expensive-looking piece of clothing when I see one. And when these pieces happen to be on sale, well that’s even better. Enter: the best high street sales.
High street fashion is pretty unrecognisable this season, with more expensive-looking pieces on offer than I’ve ever seen. In fact, some of the best breathable linens, crisp cottons, timeless denim and on-trend styles are now available on the high street.
And the best thing? Some of my all-time favourite shops to find luxe-looking pieces on a budget just so happen to have some of the best sales on right now. How perfect. The COS sale is now up to 60% off and has new styles added, H&M has an up to 70% off sale and Arket is even offering an extra 20% off sale prices!
We’re right in the middle of summer, which means the best fashion sales are in full swing (and most are actually nearing their end). With plenty of new pieces added to the sales, and even more having now been further reduced, it’s a great time to pick up an absolute steal.
I’ve always been a strong advocate for mindful shopping - and that rings even more true when it comes to shopping the sales. Just because a piece happens to be discounted, that doesn’t mean you should jump right in and buy it. You need to be sure it’s something you really want, will wear for years to come and would have probably bought even if it wasn’t discounted.
Finding the best bargains on timeless pieces you'll wear all the time is laborious work, so I’ve done all the hard work for you: sifting through the high street sales to find only the most expensive-looking pieces to shop. Oh, and everything in this list (though it may not look it) is under £100. Enjoy.
Shop the best high street sales:
Best of COS sale
These silver-heeled mules are the perfect blend of contemporary and timeless.
From its on-trend tiered maxi length to the chic open back detail, this crisp cotton number is basically my dream dress - all for under £50.
Layer this patterned oversize blazer over any plain outfit to instantly elevate it.
A boilersuit is a classic capsule wardrobe piece, and this one comes in a chic chocolate brown.
Buttermilk yellow isn't going anywhere, and this mini quilted bag is an easy way to tap into the trend.
Add a chic pop of colour with this asymmetrical top. It pairs wonderfully with linen.
Best of H&M sale
You can't go wrong with a classic black A-line skirt. It'll pair with pretty much anything.
This leather shopper makes the perfect laptop-friendly work bag. From H&M's Premium collection, it's made from a high quality leather.
There are some stunning accessories on sale at H&M right now, and this angular handbag is no exception.
Best of Arket sale
These pink asymmetrical heeled sandals add a playful, contemporary feel to any outfit. Don't forget - you can take an extra 20% off Arket sale pieces right now!
These linen trousers come back in stock every year, so getting them while they're discounted is a great shout.
With a drop waist style and classic beige colourway, this dress is both timeless and on trend.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor, and as such, she’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. In her role, she covers all things shopping - from thoroughly road testing the best fitness kit to keeping a finger on the pulse of what’s new in fashion and beauty. She dedicates hours of her time every day to scouring the online stores, finding the best products online so you don’t have to (from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course).
