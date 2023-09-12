Back to business: the trend to wear in the office and beyond

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Call corporate and file this one under wearable trends. For Autumn/Winter 2023, designers decided to celebrate the career woman by putting the focus firmly back onto workwear.

Classic styles such as pinstripe suits, shirts and ties have been re-imagined for this season's modern woman, and make no mistake, they are anything but boring.

At Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Maria Grazia Chiuri sent models down the catwalk wearing crisp shirts with thin ties, paired with frilly skirts and Mary-Jane shoes. Meanwhile at Saint Laurent, models stood out in oversized pinstripe blazers teamed with short skirts, signalling the return of the skirt suit.

While suits were oversized at Saint Laurent, at Versace they were the opposite. They celebrated the female form thanks to a fit-and-flare cut mimicking an hourglass figure.

At Valentino, men's shirts were teamed with ultra-short minis in bold red to toe the line between the masculine and the feminine. In London, TOVE designers Camille Perry & Holly Wright put the spotlight on fluid silk maxi dresses in butter tones, as well as blazers that were nipped-in at waist.

Christopher Kane and Eudon Choi re-imagined the understated shirt dress by adding pops of colour, exaggerated shoulders and pleated details.

Saint Laurent AW23 Valentino AW23 Balenciaga AW23 Dior AW23

This is just to name a few. Workwear staples were to be seen at pretty much every designer show, from Prada and Alexander McQueen to Michael Kors and Christopher Kane, Gabriela Hearst and Max Mara.

What makes this trend hyper wearable is that it includes forever pieces that can be worn together for a more corporate look, or mixed and matched with more casual items for when you're off duty.

Shop the trend with the back-to-work pieces below.

The Frankie Shop Annie necktie shirt Around £116 at The Frankie Shop The Frankie Shop's necktie shirt comes in several colours and already has a waitlist. You can wear it with or without the tie.

Relaxed fit wool blazer £328 at Reiss Wear this oversized blazer over a silk dress in the office and jeans and a white t-shirt outside of it.

Rixo Moss silk blouse £175 at Rixo Team this leopard-print blouse with a leather or denim pencil skirt for a fresh twist on office-wear.

Tailored pinstripe dress £165 at Aligne A tailored dress will always be a workwear staple, but you can dress it down with chunky trainers and an oversized cardigan outside of the office too.

Re-Nylon gabardinetie £260 at Prada If you invest in one accessory this season, make it the Prada tie: a cult item in the making that will instantly elevate any neckline.

Pinstripe dress £39.99 at Zara A cowl neck and short silhouette give the pinstripe dress a sexy twist. Pair with this season's key shoe style: the Mary Jane.

LAPOINTE Feather-trimmed satin midi shirt dress £1,370 at Net-A-Porter There's nothing boring about this shirt dress. LAPOINTE adorns this workwear staple with feathers to make sure you stand out in the boardroom.