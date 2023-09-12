Back to business: the trend to wear in the office and beyond
Chic workwear outfits were everywhere during fashion month
Call corporate and file this one under wearable trends. For Autumn/Winter 2023, designers decided to celebrate the career woman by putting the focus firmly back onto workwear.
Classic styles such as pinstripe suits, shirts and ties have been re-imagined for this season's modern woman, and make no mistake, they are anything but boring.
At Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Maria Grazia Chiuri sent models down the catwalk wearing crisp shirts with thin ties, paired with frilly skirts and Mary-Jane shoes. Meanwhile at Saint Laurent, models stood out in oversized pinstripe blazers teamed with short skirts, signalling the return of the skirt suit.
While suits were oversized at Saint Laurent, at Versace they were the opposite. They celebrated the female form thanks to a fit-and-flare cut mimicking an hourglass figure.
At Valentino, men's shirts were teamed with ultra-short minis in bold red to toe the line between the masculine and the feminine. In London, TOVE designers Camille Perry & Holly Wright put the spotlight on fluid silk maxi dresses in butter tones, as well as blazers that were nipped-in at waist.
Christopher Kane and Eudon Choi re-imagined the understated shirt dress by adding pops of colour, exaggerated shoulders and pleated details.
This is just to name a few. Workwear staples were to be seen at pretty much every designer show, from Prada and Alexander McQueen to Michael Kors and Christopher Kane, Gabriela Hearst and Max Mara.
What makes this trend hyper wearable is that it includes forever pieces that can be worn together for a more corporate look, or mixed and matched with more casual items for when you're off duty.
Shop the trend with the back-to-work pieces below.
The Frankie Shop's necktie shirt comes in several colours and already has a waitlist. You can wear it with or without the tie.
Wear this oversized blazer over a silk dress in the office and jeans and a white t-shirt outside of it.
Team this leopard-print blouse with a leather or denim pencil skirt for a fresh twist on office-wear.
A tailored dress will always be a workwear staple, but you can dress it down with chunky trainers and an oversized cardigan outside of the office too.
If you invest in one accessory this season, make it the Prada tie: a cult item in the making that will instantly elevate any neckline.
A cowl neck and short silhouette give the pinstripe dress a sexy twist. Pair with this season's key shoe style: the Mary Jane.
There's nothing boring about this shirt dress. LAPOINTE adorns this workwear staple with feathers to make sure you stand out in the boardroom.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
