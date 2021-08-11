Here’s where you can shop every outfit from the Sex And The City reboot

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Filming for the Sex And The City reboot is in full swing in New York, with the internet positively awash with behind-the-scenes photos of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis negotiating the cobbles in their Manolos (still no word on what befalls Kim Catrall’s beloved Samantha character).

As with the iconic TV show, And Just Like That is already serving up some major looks, styled by Patricia Field’s protegée Molly Rogers – Patricia couldn’t work on the project as she was already busy with Emily in Paris.

She told WWD, ‘I wasn’t able to be in New York doing that and be in Paris doing Emily in Paris. But I told them to call my very dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she’s doing it. My dance card was full.’

While we may have to wait a few more months to finally watched the new show, we certainly don’t have to wait to shop Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda’s wardrobes, thanks to a nifty Instagram account.

@JustLikeThatCloset has already amassed a whopping 78k followers and shared over 50 outfits so far. As you might expect, there are plenty of designer looks, so you might have to start saving up if you want to snap up Charlotte’s Emilia Wickstead gown, or Carrie’s Dries Van Notten jacket.

However it’s not all bad as there are a few high-street finds in there, as well as loads of items you’ll recognise from having been worn before in the original show and the movies, including Carrie’s sequin Fendi baguette bag, her studded belt and those iconic blue Manolo Blahniks she wore on her wedding day to Mr Big.