It's official: Flabelus Mary Janes are the shoes of the summer
Half the Marie Claire team already owns a pair
Get one compliment on your outfit and your day feels instantly brighter. Get five, and you’ll suddenly adopt the confident stroll of Naomi Campbell on a '90s catwalk. I speak from experience, where a recent trip to a London football match—an unlikely place to receive fashion praise—had an impressive number of people staring at my shoes. The brand behind them? Flabelus—and trust me, you're about to start seeing them everywhere.
Known for their velvet Mary Janes in bright and bold colours—think zingy red, blue, orange and green—the Spanish label is fast becoming the fashion insider’s go-to for everyday flats. In fact, half of the Marie Claire office is already obsessed, pairing them with everything from workwear wardrobe staples to everyday denim.
Why the collective obsession? They're equal parts playful and practical. “They’re the single most raved-about summer shoe in my closet,” says our fashion writer Sofia Piza. She even road-tested them in Marbella—ten kilometres on cobbled streets without a single blister. “They’re the perfect chic summer shoe,” she adds. I can vouch, too: I recently wore a pink-and-red pair on a 10-hour flight and didn’t kick them off once. If that doesn’t scream comfort, I’m not sure what does.
Plus, the Flabelus story is just as feel-good as its shoes. Launched in 2020, the brand reimagines the traditional Spanish espadrille with a modern twist—each pair is crafted in Spain by trained espadrille artisans and set on soft rubber soles that add to their slipper-like appeal. And the brand is all about its community of craftsmen, championing their skills and seeding them through future generations.
So, if you’re in the market for a summer shoe that sparks joy with every step, consider this your cue. And if bold shades aren’t usually your thing? There's a line-up of chic neutrals too (but really, the statement shades deserve a try).
Shop Flabelus shoes
This playful pink and red pair is the style I opted for after strolling into the Lisbon Flabelus store last year. While they may seem a little daring, they instantly add interest to even the simplest of looks.
The ballet trend is still proving plenty popular and the Flabelus ribbon style truly leans into the look. Wrap the ties around the leg to add a delicate touch to any outfit.
This double strap design is another Flabelus fan favourite, adding a touch more colour than the classic shape. Style this bold blue with black, white or even colour-clashing shades to break away from your everyday black pumps.
Not every pair of Flabelus shoes are bright and bold. If you're tempted to try the style in a more subtle shade, this navy and blue colourway is a great alternative.
The Flabelus Mary Janes are the most popular style but they aren't the only shape available. For a more formal feel, take a look at Mafalda—a similar shape with a chunkier strap.
Free People is always one of the first retailers to spy up-and-coming brands, so it comes as little surprise that its already collabed with Flabelus. Available in both pink and yellow with heart or star embroidery, this is the option for those who love a more unique fashion find.
Loafer lovers, rejoice, as there's a Flabelus shoe for you too. Crafted from the same velvet and rubber sole materials as the classic Mary Jane style, these will rival your beloved leather pairs.
Although the vibrant shades are enough to dub the Flabelus Mary Janes as a chic summer shoe, the linen styles are even better suited to warmer weather. Style alongside denim shorts or your go-to midi dress and you'll immediately evoke holiday vibes, even if you're in the office.
For the more fashion-forward, a mesh shoe may catch your eye. Combining the classic Flabelus shape with a more daring design, they're sure to command attention.
