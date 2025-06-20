Birkenstock clogs are the fashion set's summer footwear go-to. Fact. Known for their divisive silhouette that comfort seekers and foot health fanatics favour, the humble clog has seen a surge in popularity in recent years—they are part of the modern-day capsule wardrobe.

I made my purchase during the summer of 2023 and have never looked back. As someone who opts out of open-toed sandals but still favours comfort where possible, I chose their Boston model, commonly known as the Birkenstock clogs.

And although I am a fashion enthusiast who takes pride in my shoe collection, I can confirm that you are bound to spot me wearing my Birkenstock clogs on any given summer day. To such an extent that this summer, I've decided it's finally time to mix up my usual styling pairings and elevate the way I approach styling my clogs.

Opting for breezy fabrics and complementary silhouettes, I've scoured the internet to find the five best styling formulas to elevate your Birkenstock clogs this season, allowing for both style and comfort.

Double denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's call it fashion math: Two divisive items paired together instantly result in a chic ensemble. The pairing in question? Double denim and Birkenstock clogs. Simply add a sleek shoulder bag and sunglasses, and you're all set.

Summer dress and oversized blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer dresses and Birkenstocks have long been a fashion insider's favourite styling formula. This season, elevate the look further by adding an oversized blazer and a hair scarf to accessorise the look.

Cargos and a statement top

Experimenting with different tones is a simple way to refine the shoes' casual look. Opt for neutral tones like khaki, white, and grey paired with complementary ruffled textures for an effortlessly chic look.

Trousers and a crisp shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teaming a crisp shirt (part of the working woman's capsule wardrobe) with wide-leg trousers is an excellent way to make your shoes more office-friendly.

Shorts and a linen top

Ideal for those sweltering heatwave days, a linen shirt paired with denim shorts goes a long way. It is perfect for a daytime holiday outfit or a comfortable work-from-home day. Don't forget a raffia bag and sunglasses to complete the look.