Birkenstock Clogs are the Only Shoes I'm Wearing this Summer—Here's How I'm Keeping Them Elevated

Five tried and tested outfit formulas for Summer

Women wearing Birkenstock clogs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Birkenstock clogs are the fashion set's summer footwear go-to. Fact. Known for their divisive silhouette that comfort seekers and foot health fanatics favour, the humble clog has seen a surge in popularity in recent years—they are part of the modern-day capsule wardrobe.

I made my purchase during the summer of 2023 and have never looked back. As someone who opts out of open-toed sandals but still favours comfort where possible, I chose their Boston model, commonly known as the Birkenstock clogs.

And although I am a fashion enthusiast who takes pride in my shoe collection, I can confirm that you are bound to spot me wearing my Birkenstock clogs on any given summer day. To such an extent that this summer, I've decided it's finally time to mix up my usual styling pairings and elevate the way I approach styling my clogs.

Opting for breezy fabrics and complementary silhouettes, I've scoured the internet to find the five best styling formulas to elevate your Birkenstock clogs this season, allowing for both style and comfort.

Double denim

Woman wearing a double denim outfit with Birkenstock clogs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's call it fashion math: Two divisive items paired together instantly result in a chic ensemble. The pairing in question? Double denim and Birkenstock clogs. Simply add a sleek shoulder bag and sunglasses, and you're all set.

MANGO, Oversized Denim Shirt

MANGO
Oversized Denim Shirt

MANGO, High-Rise Balloon Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
High-Rise Balloon Jeans

Boston Regular-Fit Suede Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Regular-Fit Suede Clogs

farfetch,

Dragon Diffusion
Santa Croce shoulder bag

Summer dress and oversized blazer

Woman wearing a summer dress, blazer, and Birkenstock clogs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer dresses and Birkenstocks have long been a fashion insider's favourite styling formula. This season, elevate the look further by adding an oversized blazer and a hair scarf to accessorise the look.

Belle Neutral Blazer
Phase Eight
Belle Neutral Blazer

Clover Long - White
If Only If
Clover Long

Oatmeal Short Cotton Blend Socks
SP / 1B-7
Oatmeal Short Cotton Blend Socks

Birkenstock Boston Braided
& Other Stories
Birkenstock Boston Braided

Cargos and a statement top

Influencer wearing a top and cargos

(Image credit: @monikh)

Experimenting with different tones is a simple way to refine the shoes' casual look. Opt for neutral tones like khaki, white, and grey paired with complementary ruffled textures for an effortlessly chic look.

Bubble-Hem Pintuck Top – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Bubble-Hem Pintuck Top

The Bubble Barrel-Leg Cotton Cargo Trousers
FRAME
The Bubble Barrel-Leg Cotton Cargo Trousers

Essential Dome Ring in Silver
Astrid and Miyu
Essential Dome Ring in Silver

Birkenstock Boston Suede Flat Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
Birkenstock Boston Suede Flat Sandals

Trousers and a crisp shirt

Woman wearing trousers, a shirt, vest, and Birkenstock clogs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teaming a crisp shirt (part of the working woman's capsule wardrobe) with wide-leg trousers is an excellent way to make your shoes more office-friendly.

Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top in White
Reiss
Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top

Striped Cotton Shirt | L
Ami Paris
Striped Cotton Shirt | L

gap,

Gap
Pleated Wide-Leg Chino Trousers

Suede Boston Sandals
Birkenstock
Suede Boston Sandals

Shorts and a linen top

A post shared by Audrey Notebaert (@mmequeenb)

A photo posted by on

Ideal for those sweltering heatwave days, a linen shirt paired with denim shorts goes a long way. It is perfect for a daytime holiday outfit or a comfortable work-from-home day. Don't forget a raffia bag and sunglasses to complete the look.

Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

Citizens of Humanity,

Citizens of Humanity
Marlow Long denim shorts

Woven Fabric Tote Bag
Miu Miu
Woven Fabric Tote Bag

Boston Two-Toned Suede Sliders
Birkenstock
Boston Two-Toned Suede Sliders

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.