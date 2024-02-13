The one accessory everyone at New York Fashion Week was wearing

Last season was all about the Bottega Veneta drop earrings, with the most stylish guests in New York, London, Milan and Paris plumping for the designer jewellery, causing it not only to sell out, but to be copied galore by other retailers.

Whilst fashion month has only just begun (see my round-up of New York Fashion AW24 shows here), I'm already seeing some clear trends emerge from showgoers.

One accessory in particular came up during my endless scrawling of street style shots: the logo belt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The trend, of course, is nothing new. Alessandro Michele's iconic GG belt for his first collection for Gucci in 2015 started it all. But where before they might've appeared a little, ahem, garish, recently, thanks to the quiet luxury trend, they've been toned down a touch, becoming the chic designer nod to elevate any outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone knows a good coat is all you need to attend the shows in winter, and a designer logo belt is the ideal way to make your look work that little bit harder, adding that little bit of pzazz while cinching your outerwear to create a new silhouette.

Other stylish guests opted to wear theirs with tailored trousers or pleated skirts, highlighting the belt's original practical use.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following on from the success of the Gucci belt, many designers have hopped on the logo bandwagon so you're spoiled for choice. Personal favourites include Loewe and Prada for something a little more discreet, but if it's something bold you're after, try Valentino's statement belt, which took centre stage in Emily in Paris' wardrobe.