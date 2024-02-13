The one accessory everyone at New York Fashion Week was wearing
Last season was all about the Bottega Veneta drop earrings, with the most stylish guests in New York, London, Milan and Paris plumping for the designer jewellery, causing it not only to sell out, but to be copied galore by other retailers.
Whilst fashion month has only just begun (see my round-up of New York Fashion AW24 shows here), I'm already seeing some clear trends emerge from showgoers.
One accessory in particular came up during my endless scrawling of street style shots: the logo belt.
The trend, of course, is nothing new. Alessandro Michele's iconic GG belt for his first collection for Gucci in 2015 started it all. But where before they might've appeared a little, ahem, garish, recently, thanks to the quiet luxury trend, they've been toned down a touch, becoming the chic designer nod to elevate any outfit.
Everyone knows a good coat is all you need to attend the shows in winter, and a designer logo belt is the ideal way to make your look work that little bit harder, adding that little bit of pzazz while cinching your outerwear to create a new silhouette.
Other stylish guests opted to wear theirs with tailored trousers or pleated skirts, highlighting the belt's original practical use.
Following on from the success of the Gucci belt, many designers have hopped on the logo bandwagon so you're spoiled for choice. Personal favourites include Loewe and Prada for something a little more discreet, but if it's something bold you're after, try Valentino's statement belt, which took centre stage in Emily in Paris' wardrobe.
Shop logo belts
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
Prince William has 'the weight of the world on his shoulders' amid King's cancer diagnosis
A lot is happening right now
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Body language expert on Taylor Swift's 'interesting behaviour' with Travis Kelce
The pair were looking *very* loved up at the Super Bowl
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
All the highlights from New York Fashion Week AW24
What superbowl?
By Penny Goldstone