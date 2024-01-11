I trekked across a glacier and sat in an ice cave—all to trial the best cold weather clothing you can buy right now

As someone who has just spent the last week exploring Iceland through sub-zero temperatures, I feel pretty confident that I’ve found the best cold weather clothing to get you through the winter.

Seriously, I trekked across a glacier, stood under many a frozen waterfall and even camped out to watch the Northern Lights in these very clothes…and didn’t feel cold once. So now that the cold weather has officially kicked in here in the UK, it seems like the perfect time to share my top cold weather clothing picks with you lovely lot.

I’m normally a novice at cold weather dressing (I’m a summer baby you see), but I’ve been surprisingly drawn to winter clothes lately. With fair isle jumpers, snow boots and cashmere knits reigning supreme on my social feeds, I’ve felt more inspired than ever to wrap up warm.

Yes, practicality was undoubtedly key here (these clothes had to keep me warm) but as a shopping editor planning a trip to Iceland, finding clothes that also ticked the chic box was a contributing factor.

What is the best way to dress for cold weather?

If you’ll be outside in the cold for a while, the key is to layer up—I’m talking base, mid and top layers. But what's the best way to layer your clothing? Millie Ryan, Buyer at Mountain Warehouse says: “the layering system is essentially a way of adding layers of clothing together to ensure you are comfortable during outdoor pursuits. You can add or remove layers to keep you warm or to cool you down”

A warm coat is crucial, and Ryan highly recommends down. “It's a fantastic insulator as the loft of down creates thousands of tiny air pockets which trap warm air and retain heat, thus helping to keep the wearer very warm in cold winter weather”

Don’t underestimate the power of accessories: the cold-snap-trifecta (gloves, hat and scarf) are a necessity if you’re going somewhere particularly windy. Even a face covering can be a lifesaver—wind chapped lips are not something I’d ever want to experience twice. According to Ryan, “it’s easy to neglect base layers and accessories but investing in good quality gear will make the difference when staying outdoors during low temperatures. Merino in particular is a great choice for base layers as they’re naturally antibacterial and wick away moisture from the body, leaving you fresher for longer. They are also breathable whilst retaining heat, which is crucial for outdoor sports in the winter”

Thermal linings are also a real game changer. I’ve become a huge fan of Uniqlo’s HEATTECH range which somehow manages to feel both lightweight and cosy, but more on that later.

Just because your cold weather clothing is practical, it needn’t look drab. I’ve found the chicest options out there that genuinely keep you warm. I’ve road-tested the best thermal clothing available at the moment, from fleece-lined pieces to surprisingly lightweight snow boots.

So whether you’re headed somewhere cold this winter, enjoy a long wintery walk or just want to wrap up warm for your freezing early-morning commute, keep scrolling to shop for the exact pieces of clothing that kept me warm through sub-zero temperatures recently.

The best cold weather clothing to buy:

Uniqlo Seamless Down Long Coat £159.90 at Uniqlo If you're in the market for a longline puffer jacket this is the best one I've found. It's incredibly warm but super lightweight and currently happens to be on sale. Win-win.

Merrell X Sweaty Betty Women's Winter Moc Zero Tall boots £120 at Merrell Speaking of lightweight-yet-warm pieces, I walked in these snow boots for hours on end and my feet didn't rub or feel cold once. Pair them with leggings, woollen socks and an oversized cable knit for your next cosy girl walk.

Cariuma OCA High Trainers £129 at Cariuma These are hands down the best cold weather walking shoes I've ever worn. Not only are they crafted from high-quality and eco-friendly raw materials (including a cosy sherpa lining), but they're also waterproof, snowproof and super comfy. Seriously - I walked through muddy snow in them for hours and they looked as fresh as when I'd first put them on. Plus for every pair you buy Cariuma will plant two trees - how wholesome.

Uniqlo HEATTECH Ultra Warm Crew Neck Long Sleeved Thermal Top £24.90 at Uniqlo This fleece-lined top makes the ultimate base layer on the frostier days. Simply wear it under a chunky jumper for some much-needed extra warmth.

Uniqlo HEATTECH Crew Neck Long Sleeved Thermal Top £14.90 at Uniqlo And for a slightly more lightweight (but still extremely warm) base layer, this HEATTECH top is perfect.

NICCE Womens Juno LS Raglan Rib Top £8 at NICCE This base layer from NICCE is great for exercising outdoors.

Uniqlo HEATTECH Fleece Turtleneck Long Sleeved Thermal Top £19.90 at Uniqlo This fleece turtleneck was my unexpected saving grace during my Iceland trip. I wore it as a mid-layer under chunky jumpers for extra warmth.

H&M Oversized Cable Knit Jumper £37.99 at H&M I own this jumper in cream and wear it all the time. If you're after an oversized grey jumper that looks far more expensive than it actually is, then this is it.

& Other Stories Mock-Neck Sweater £45 at & Other Stories I'm a big fan of this mock-neck jumper from & Other Stories—I own it in three different colours. Wear it oversized for effortless layering or stick to your true size for more of a sleek silhouette.

TBCo x Amy Bell The Dunnottar Scarf £90 at TBCo A chic scarf is essential for stylish winter dressing. Enter: this TBCo x Amy Bell scarf that I haven't been parted from since November.

Uniqlo HEATTECH Souffle Yarn Thermal Socks £7.90 at Uniqlo These thermal socks were a real game changer. I wore them on top of a standard pair to keep my feet toasty.

TBCo Cashmere & Merino Socks £37 at TBCo While we're on the subject of socks, these cashmere blend ones were super soft and oh-so cosy—perfect for wearing around the house.

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Knitted Gloves £24.90 at Uniqlo Gloves are a must-have in the cold, and these cashmere ones are currently on sale!

More cold-weather clothing options

Now that I’ve experienced the wonders of warm clothing, I’m keen to expand my cold weather wardrobe (especially as the weather has turned particularly frosty this week), here are all the pieces I have my eye on to get me through the rest of the winter:

