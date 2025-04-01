Butter Yellow dresses are trending, but Kate Moss has been wearing the shade since the 90s
7 of the best spring dresses to shop now
Searches for Butter Yellow dresses are spiking on Google—the inspiration? Kate Moss’ 1995 Met Gala dress, of course.
When it comes to trending styles, Kate Moss is never far from mood boards. The search term ‘butter yellow dresses’ has been steadily trending since last spring, but new Google data shows searches for the shade have reached an all-time high, more than doubling in the past month. Over at Pinterest, there’s been a 40% butter yellow boost.
Warm, inviting, and quietly luxurious, butter yellow balances pastel tones with a bright sunniness. It’s no surprise—given that fashion so often mirrors the mood of the times—that butter yellow feels like a breath of fresh air. Soft and sunny, it offers the optimism of spring while being more easily wearable than more intense shades of yellow like mustard and chartreuse.
Designers have also been embracing butter yellow on the runway. At the Spring/Summer 2025 shows, it was everywhere: from the flowing, romantic gowns at Valentino, Chloé, and Zimmermann, to structured minimalism at Toteme and Tod’s. Jacquemus—whose love of the creamy spread has extended to branded rounds of butter for the French label’s Autumn/Winter ‘23 show invites—incorporated the soft shade into airy, oversized silhouettes, perfectly capturing the essence of carefree, sun-soaked days that Jacquemus is so loved for.
Butter yellow also taps into the cultural desire for comfort and ease, offering a colour that’s aspirational and accessible. In our increasingly chaotic world, it offers a sense of calm and warmth. And while butter yellow may seem like a delicate tone, it’s actually very easy to incorporate into your wardrobe. If you’re feeling hesitant, start with accessories: a butter yellow bag or shoes can instantly brighten up a neutral outfit. It also works layered with other pastels: think butter yellow paired with pistachio, powder blue, or lavender. For a more Kate Moss take, combine butter yellow with dark, moody hues like charcoal grey or black, which will add dimension and contrast, making the yellow pop without feeling overly sweet.
Moss’ silk dress, which she paired with strappy black sandals and smudgy kohl-rimmed eye makeup, though simple in concept, was a reflection of her go-against-the-grain energy. At the time, the ‘90s fashion landscape was dominated by bold, graphic looks, and many of the era’s supermodels were leaning into a more structured and dramatic aesthetic. But Kate Moss’ look was the antithesis of all that. It was a breath of fresh air, as it is now.
She also wore the same sunny shade in 2003 for an Another magazine party—the dress, a 1920s museum-worthy piece that she admits she has since lost was later replicated for her infamous Topshop collection.
Feeling inspired? Scroll on for 7 of the best butter yellow dresses to buy now.
Shop Butter Yellow Dresses
