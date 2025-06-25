It's not breaking news that yellow is a popular colour in spring summer, but never have we seen it quite so in demand. From creamy butter yellow nails, to limoncello hair (the blonde trend du jour), yellow has never been hotter. And if we needed further confirmation, queen of the nail trend Hailey Bieber has just been spotted sporting the summer's chicest manicure: lemon drop nails.

Proven by her recent Instagram and TikTok posts, which saw her sport zesty yellow almond-shaped nails alongside captions such as: "lemon drop martinis all summer long 👍🍋🍸", this vibrant shade of yellow is perfect for summer holidays and days by the beach.

This shade has a distinct difference from butter yellow, which peaked in early spring. It's fresher, zestier and less creamy; just think of the colour of a ripe lemon, but slightly watered down and sheered out, much like the cocktail it's named after.

Created by Hailey's go-to nail stylist Zola Ganzorigt (responsible for her now-infamous doughnut glazed mani), this is not the first time the duo have shown their appreciation for a bold yellow look.

Last year, to promote her Passionfruit Peptide Lip Treatment, the Rhode founder wore gorgeous, slightly glazed sheer yellow nail polish for the campaign.

How to create lemon drop nails at home

Unsurprisingly (and luckily for us), this trend is one that's super easy to follow from home; you just need the perfect lemony shade. While Shoreditch Nails and Essie offer brilliantly zesty nail polishes, Chanel's and Manucurist's are slightly creamier if you are more keen on a milky manicure.

More lemon drop manicure inspo

The lemon drop nail trend has already taken over my Instagram feed. It seems like everyone is opting for yellow manicure just in time for summer. Wear these on holiday, to a festival, or even for a summer wedding: they're the best way to make a subtle statement.

