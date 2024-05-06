All the stars arriving at the Met Gala for the first time ever

Anna Wintour famously guards the guest list for the prestigious Met Gala, so securing an invite to The Oscars of the fashion world is no mean feat.

This year’s celebration, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in honour of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition heralded a new wave of lucky first-time attendees.

The debuts

Co-host Chris Hemsworth with wife Elsa Pataky (Image credit: Getty Images)

Actor and co-host of the Met Gala, Chris Hemsworth, made a glitzy entrance with his wife, Elsa Pataky.

The pair looked regal on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Hemsworth opted for a classic cream suit by the master of tailoring Tom Ford, while Elsa glistened in a golden semi-sheer gown topped with a crown of twisting gilded vines.

Hemsworth is a co-host for this year’s Met Gala alongside Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny.

“The Garden of Time” dress code draws inspiration from J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

