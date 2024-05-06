All the stars arriving at the Met Gala for the first time ever

What a debut!

Taylor Russell, Ayo Edebiri, and Ambika Mod attend the Met Gala 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mischa Anouk Smith
By Mischa Anouk Smith
published

Anna Wintour famously guards the guest list for the prestigious Met Gala, so securing an invite to The Oscars of the fashion world is no mean feat.

This year’s celebration, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in honour of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition heralded a new wave of lucky first-time attendees.

See them all below and follow the Live Blog for more updates.

The debuts

Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky

Co-host Chris Hemsworth with wife Elsa Pataky

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actor and co-host of the Met Gala, Chris Hemsworth, made a glitzy entrance with his wife, Elsa Pataky.

The pair looked regal on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Hemsworth opted for a classic cream suit by the master of tailoring Tom Ford, while Elsa glistened in a golden semi-sheer gown topped with a crown of twisting gilded vines.

Hemsworth is a co-host for this year’s Met Gala alongside Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny.

“The Garden of Time” dress code draws inspiration from J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

Taylor Russell attends the Met Gala 2024 for the first time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri attends the Met Gala 2024 for the first time

Ayo Edebiri attends the Met Gala 2024 for the first time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ambika Mod attends the Met Gala 2024 for the first time

Ambika Mod attends the Met Gala 2024 for the first time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsa Pataky attends the Met Gala 2024 for the first time

Elsa Pataky attends the Met Gala 2024 for the first time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rebecca Ferguson attends the Met Gala 2024 for the first time

Rebecca Ferguson attends the Met Gala 2024 for the first time

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

