Into arts and crafts? This trend is definitely for you

Crochet, lace, floral applique.. there was very much a love of all things arts and crafts on the Spring/Summer 24 catwalks.

While there is a hint of boho here, the focus is on the materials that lend themselves to a bohemian vibe, but with a more elevated feel.

Think crochet corsets (KNWLS), sheer knitted and tasselled dresses (Alberta Ferreti and Roberto Cavalli), plenty of floral appliqué (Valentino) and, controversially, dresses over jeans (Zimmermann and Valentino).

For Spring/Summer, it is all about mixing those crochet, lace and tasseled elements with more tailored pieces and minimal accessories. The key here is to pick one detailed piece, be that an embroidered top, a crochet gilet or tasseled skirt, and build your outfit around it, favouring more understated basics such as jeans and a white shirt.

And if this style still isn't for you, do check out the other trends to look out for this summer: maximalism, orange , purple , monochrome , cut-out details , embellished fashion and geometric prints .

& Other Stories, Beaded Crochet Midi Dress £120 at &Other Stories The perfect example of how to make the arts and crafts trend look chic and dressy. Team this dress with heeled sandals and a blazer for work.

Gucci, Silk-Twill Maxi Dress £4,500 at Net-A-Porter An elegant take on the trend.

PrettyLittleThing, Vintage Shield Disc Waist Belt £23 at PrettyLittleThing It's not for everyone, but there's no denying this is THE boho accessory of choice.

Emporio Armani, embossed waistcoat £250 at Emporio Armani Team this waistcoat with a high-waisted denim skirt.

Max Mara, embroidered shorts £285 at Max Mara These embroidered shorts will look super elegant with an oversized silk shirt and ballerina pumps.

Chimera Shorts £160 agt CeliaB Wear these with a bikini top at the beach and an oversized shirt in town.

Zara, Lace Asymmetric Crop Top With Rhinestones £29.99 at ZARA Paired with the matching skirt, this lace crop top makes for a chic and arty evening look.

Long-Sleeve Knit Maxi Dress £114 at Anthropologie Team this crochet dress with jewelled sandals.

Longchamp, Hat £70 at Longchamp Bucket hats are also back, so might as well make yours a crochet one to finish off your boho look.

COS, Lace-Panelled Silk Slip Dress £135 at COS The boho trend is all about arts and crafts-style materials such as lace and crochet, but that doesn't mean you need to play dress up. This silk and lace slip, layered on top of jeans, looks very minimal.

Alige, Isla Knitted Tie Tank £89 at Aligne Knitted tanks look great paired with everything from jeans to silk skirts.