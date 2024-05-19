Into arts and crafts? This trend is definitely for you
Taking arts and crafts to a new level
Crochet, lace, floral applique.. there was very much a love of all things arts and crafts on the Spring/Summer 24 catwalks.
While there is a hint of boho here, the focus is on the materials that lend themselves to a bohemian vibe, but with a more elevated feel.
Think crochet corsets (KNWLS), sheer knitted and tasselled dresses (Alberta Ferreti and Roberto Cavalli), plenty of floral appliqué (Valentino) and, controversially, dresses over jeans (Zimmermann and Valentino).
For Spring/Summer, it is all about mixing those crochet, lace and tasseled elements with more tailored pieces and minimal accessories. The key here is to pick one detailed piece, be that an embroidered top, a crochet gilet or tasseled skirt, and build your outfit around it, favouring more understated basics such as jeans and a white shirt.
And if this style still isn't for you, do check out the other trends to look out for this summer: maximalism, orange, purple, monochrome, cut-out details, embellished fashion and geometric prints.
The perfect example of how to make the arts and crafts trend look chic and dressy. Team this dress with heeled sandals and a blazer for work.
It's not for everyone, but there's no denying this is THE boho accessory of choice.
These embroidered shorts will look super elegant with an oversized silk shirt and ballerina pumps.
Paired with the matching skirt, this lace crop top makes for a chic and arty evening look.
Bucket hats are also back, so might as well make yours a crochet one to finish off your boho look.
The boho trend is all about arts and crafts-style materials such as lace and crochet, but that doesn't mean you need to play dress up. This silk and lace slip, layered on top of jeans, looks very minimal.
Knitted tanks look great paired with everything from jeans to silk skirts.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
