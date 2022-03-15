Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock have collaborated on an epic shoe collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock have just dropped the collaboration of dreams, a collection of flat sandals so covetable that even Carrie Bradshaw would gladly ditch her high heels for them.

The two labels, one epitomising high-end glitz, the other comfort and casual cool, don’t at first glance seem like they would be a good fit, but trust me when I say they are.

Each has brought its unique style to the collection. Birkenstock sandals are embellished with crystals and packaged in an exclusive polka dot shoebox and dust bag following traditional Manolo Blahnik design. They are richly coloured – you’ll recognised Carrie’s royal blue hue – making them the most luxe pair of summer footwear you’ll own.

The unlikely collaboration first came about in 2020, when Manolo Blahnik and his niece, company CEO Kristina Blahnik, were featured in the Birkenstock spring/summer campaign. Photographed by Jack Davison, they wore their own Birkenstocks, marking the starting point for the project.

‘Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!!) – I have loved and worn mine for many years. I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful!,’ says Blahnik.

Oliver Reichert, CEO of Birkenstock, adds, ‘We are delighted to collaborate with Manolo Blahnik, whose unrivalled craftsmanship has long set the bar for shoemaking. This is a unique collection, fusing our trademark designs with the flair of Manolo Blahnik, to create pieces that embrace a bold and directional aesthetic that takes both to a new level.’

The first release of the collaboration is set to be unveiled at 1774.com, manoloblahnik.com, all Manolo

Blahnik retail locations, as well as selected retailers worldwide from March 24th, 2022.