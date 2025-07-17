Yes, the rumours are true—Topshop is making a triumphant return. And what better way to mark its comeback than with an attention-grabbing catwalk? This is the brand that was the first high-street label to break onto the London Fashion Week schedule with runway appearances from the likes of Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, Adwoa Aboah and Hailey Bieber, and front rows featuring key industry players including Anna Wintour and Kate Moss. After seven years away, expectations are sky-high.

So high, in fact, that Topshop isn't just working on a see now, buy now catwalk model—meaning you can shop a large number of the pieces in real time—but the brand is also opening the door to new talent with an open casting call. Teaming up with London-based agency Wilhelmina Models, Topshop is inviting aspiring models to apply by 4th August by emailing topshopmodelsearch@wilhelmina.com with their name, age, location and current digitals.

Anna Wintour at Topshop SS14 runway (Image credit: Getty Images)

The show itself will take place this August at an undisclosed, but iconic, London location, and it will be open to the public. Following the catwalk, a full-blown street party will kick off, complete with DJ sets and surprise guest appearances.

As for the collection, expect sharp tailoring, standout outerwear, eye-catching dresses and 'must-have' denim from both Topshop and Topman. These pieces will launch on the newly revived Topshop website, signalling the brand’s official step away from ASOS and the beginning of its next fashion chapter. Oh, how we've missed it.