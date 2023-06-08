Move over 'quiet luxury,' these are the statement shoes you need for summer

Over the last few months, much has been written about the rise of quiet luxury. From Succession to Sofia Richie's wedding wardrobe and of course, Gwyneth Paltrow's court appearance, there is no denying that the aesthetic has infiltrated the zeitgeist.

And while here at Marie Claire we are all for investing in classic, quality pieces, we're also proponents of having a little fun with fashion, which is exactly where our summer footwear shoot comes in.

Celebrating the bold nature of the summer season, think of this edit as the antidote to all those shades of beige. From Aquazzura's fuschia mules (which look like they've just stepped off the set of Margot Robbie's new Barbie movie ) to Jimmy Choo's bow-adorned pumps, which have bride-to-be written all over them, these shoes were made to create a statement.

Don't think your fun footwear has to be relegated to evening events either, as we've also tracked down some everyday options. Charles & Keith specialise in creating slides that will elevate any jeans and t-shirt pairing, while Hai recently released a Reqins collaboration filled with ballet pumps in pastel shades of pink, green and purple.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop our favourite statement shoes for summer.

Summer statement heels

(Image credit: Future)

There is no shortage of head-turning heels around this season. Brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and more have debuted unique creations featuring intricate, unexpected details.

Sophia Webster and LoveShackFancy collaborated to create what might be the ultimate summer statement shoe, featuring whimsical flower appliques and a butterfly detail that sits at the heel. Of course, the popularity of Maison Margiela's tabi doesn't seem to be slowing down and this season they're offering their iconic silhouette finished with painterly brushstroke detailing.

Summer sandals and flats

(Image credit: Future)

While some fashionable women may argue that leopard is a neutral, as it can be paired alongside anything, this season I'm taking that approach to block colour. Why not pair a bright orange slide alongside your favourite summer dress? Or update a pair of linen trousers with the addition of a strappy green sandal?

If you're feeling like vibrant colour might be a bit overwhelming then you can also opt for subtler shades. Charles & Keith's navy gingham flats are a great choice, while Hai's pink ballet pumps will pair well with everything you own.