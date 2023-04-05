Believe it or not, it has been four years since the world found out that a Barbie movie (opens in new tab) was coming. The upcoming film, with Greta Gerwig at the helm, was announced in 2019 - so it's fair to say that excitement has been building.

With Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as her plastic fantastic boyfriend Ken, it was always destined to get a lot of attention. Add to that the excellent photos of the actors rollerskating (opens in new tab) in neon unitards and the fact that the details have been kept securely under wraps until now and you've got a recipe for Barbiecore (opens in new tab) mega excitement.

So when the trailer for the Barbie movie was released this week and we were finally given a sneak peak into Barbie Land, it's fair to say that fans were into it.

With a cast that includes a healthy handful of Sex Education (opens in new tab) stars - think Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells - as well as the likes of Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan, popstar Dua Lipa, icon Dame Helen Mirren and Stath Lets Flats Jamie Demetriou, it's a meeting of Hollywood darlings and British telly favourites in a bright and candy coloured dream.

A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While plot details are still thin on the ground, fans have started to piece things together for themselves - and they're already coming up with some interesting theories.

On the Barbie movie account's Twitter post, users shared how they think things will pan out in the fictional world.

One wrote: "The fact that they’ve shown very little plot makes me feel like there’s a very big twist that’s gonna rock our world."

Another added: "They gave nothing away about the plot, I’m assuming they end up in the real world, somewhere in LA."

Someone else added a theory to the mix, writing: "Best horror film of 2023?"

One fan went so far as to claim: "Lives have definitely changed."

Quite possibly. It looks fantastic, and no judgement if you'll be booking Friday 21st July off work to celebrate.

Just an idea.