This bag has experienced a 300% increase in search, thanks to Succession
It's been described as "ludicrously capacious."
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
If you have been on the internet this week, you've likely seen memes about a "ludicrously capacious" bag (opens in new tab). The viral moment came courtesy of the season four premiere of Succession, and describes the accessory of choice that Cousin Greg's date brings to Logan's birthday party.
"Everyone’s laughing up their sleeves about your date, because she's brought a ludicrously capacious bag," the line of dialogue explains. "What’s even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, it’s monstrous. It’s gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job?"
his ludicrously capacious bag slaypic.twitter.com/EKxU47GXuS https://t.co/lSPnbZ1Pr6March 29, 2023
Since the show's premiere a few days ago, the quote has been memed endlessly. Twitter users are running the line of dialogue alongside everything from recent pop-culture moments (like Gwyneth Paltrow's court trial (opens in new tab)) to iconic movie clips (think Devil Wears Prada (opens in new tab)).
Are you wearing the ludi—The ludicrously capacious bag? Yeah I am. pic.twitter.com/HLJ48UbQi4March 28, 2023
The gargantuan bag in question is Burberry's vintage check canvas top handle bag, and unsurprisingly since the show's viral moment, its search has sky-rocketed online.
According to data from 3DLook (opens in new tab), Google searches for the term ‘Burberry Tote Bag’ have risen by +310% since the show aired. While searches for the term 'Burberry handbag' and ‘Burberry tote’ are also up. 'Burberry handbag' has experienced a +180% increase in search, and 'Burberry tote' is up by +25%.
It is obvious that Succession fans are keen to understand where exactly to purchase this much-talked-about accessory, and currently, the item is available to shop at Harrods (opens in new tab), Selfridges (opens in new tab), Farfetch (opens in new tab) and more.
While the show's characters may have been mocking the look, oversize handbags are actually having a moment right now. In fact, larger-than-life bags were a key trend spotted on the Autumn/Winter 2023 runways (opens in new tab), championed by the likes of Ferragamo, Jil Sander, Loewe and more.
Turns out, we might soon all be carrying ludicrously capacious bags. Keep scrolling to shop the exact Burberry bag below.
Shop the 'ludicrously capacious' Burberry bag from Succession:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
-
Meet the British skincare brand which has launched a series of skin and hair-friendly perfumes
ARgENTUM’s eaux de parfums are markedly different from other scents…
By Madeleine Spencer
-
What exactly is BIAB? Turns out, builder gel could be just what you need for strong and healthy nails
Here's what you need to know
By Shannon Lawlor
-
My beauty collection is vast—these are the only products I deemed worthy of adding this month
This month's Beauty Desk Drop is all about rethinking your shopping habits
By Shannon Lawlor