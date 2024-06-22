As far as I'm concerned, backless dresses are the only way to survive the heatwave

I'll be honest: I do not deal with the heat well. At all. But if rumours are true, there's one headed our way, and I have just the item that will make it survivable: a backless dress. Aka the next best thing if access to a bikini and a swimming pool is limited.

While they may seem a little too formal for everyday life - after all, they're a red carpet staple - I've found the trick is choosing the right cut and fabric.

I tend to favour mini or midi lengths, and lightweight fabrics like cotton silk and linen. I love a paired back silhouette as well, such as a high neck, which emphasises the dramatic back even more.

For Spring/Summer 2024, we're seeing a lot of white dresses (always a staple), as well as more trend-led prints, including animal prints and florals.

Colour-wise, we're very much leaning into dopamine dressing with pops of red, azure blue and yellow.

The beauty of this style is that it seamlessly takes you from day to night. wear it with flat strappy sandals or mesh ballerina pumps during the day and swap for heels come evening.

I know what you're thinking: it's easy to wax lyrical about backless dresses when you have small boobs and don't need a bra. But if you scroll down, I've included some nifty accessories that my bigger busted friends swear by to make wearing backless gowns a breeze.

Miu Miu, Stretch cady dress with feathers £3,100 at Miu Miu

Zeeyono Boob Tape With 2 Pairs of Reusable Nipple Covers £8.99 at Amazon