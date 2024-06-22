As far as I'm concerned, backless dresses are the only way to survive the heatwave

I'll be honest: I do not deal with the heat well. At all. But if rumours are true, there's one headed our way, and I have just the item that will make it survivable: a backless dress. Aka the next best thing if access to a bikini and a swimming pool is limited.

While they may seem a little too formal for everyday life - after all, they're a red carpet staple - I've found the trick is choosing the right cut and fabric.

I tend to favour mini or midi lengths, and lightweight fabrics like cotton silk and linen. I love a paired back silhouette as well, such as a high neck, which emphasises the dramatic back even more.

For Spring/Summer 2024, we're seeing a lot of white dresses (always a staple), as well as more trend-led prints, including animal prints and florals.

Colour-wise, we're very much leaning into dopamine dressing with pops of red, azure blue and yellow.

The beauty of this style is that it seamlessly takes you from day to night. wear it with flat strappy sandals or mesh ballerina pumps during the day and swap for heels come evening.

I know what you're thinking: it's easy to wax lyrical about backless dresses when you have small boobs and don't need a bra. But if you scroll down, I've included some nifty accessories that my bigger busted friends swear by to make wearing backless gowns a breeze.

backless dresses
Zara, backless halterneck dress

backless dresses
Zara, animal print dress

backless dresses
Zara, printed cowl neck dress

backless dresses
Miu Miu, Stretch cady dress with feathers

hm backless dress
H&M, Lace-Trimmed Strappy Dress

mcqueen backless dress
Alexander McQueen, Cherry Branches dress

Printed Halter Gown
Mango, Printed Halter Gown

Chloe Satin Midi Slip Dress
Ghost, Satin Midi Slip Dress

fendi backless dress
Fendi, orange dress

Striped dress in cotton towelling with 4G detail
Givenchy, Striped dress

backless dresses
M&S, Back Detail Ombre Slip Dress

Massimo Duttidress
Massimo Dutti, printed halter dress

rixo backless dress
Rixo, Gail dress

Delilah Linen Dress
Reformation, Delilah Linen Dress

Zeeyono Boob Tape - 7m Extra Long Body Tape With 2 Pairs of Reusable Nipple Covers Breathable, Unseeable, and Skin-Friendly Booby for Tit Support Sweat Resistant Bob Large Breasts
Zeeyono Boob Tape With 2 Pairs of Reusable Nipple Covers

backless dresses
M&S, U Plunge Push Up Stick on Bra A-E

Stick and Clip Bra
Boux Avenue, Stick and Clip Bra

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.

